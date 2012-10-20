TV Review: HBO’s ‘The Girl’ demonizes Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was a larger-than-life figure who trafficked on his image. His famous silhouette was iconic and his visage and rotund form were familiar to smarter-than-thou audiences who eagerly awaited his regular cameos.
And when he died, I’m sure Alfred Hitchcock’s spirit — go with me here — was able to float around in some other plane of existence confident that he had been both unique and, more importantly, unreproducible. Nature generated just one Alfred Hitchcock and the only man gifted enough at cinematic sleight of hand to create another was… Alfred Hitchcock.
We live in a glorious age of movie magic. You can put Brad Pitt’s face on a baby. You can erase wrinkles and make Jeff Bridges young again. You can create armies of zombies, with their flesh rotting off. And if you bury a reputable actor under enough latex, you can finally recreate Alfred Hitchcock in a way that calls attention to prosthetic craft without insulting the intelligence of the audience.
And with that, the floodgates have opened this fall, with a pair of biopics intending not to tell Hitch’s life story, but merely to capture the auteur in one particular moment of his career, directing one of his most famous movies and dealing with one of his most famous blondes. Most remarkably of all, neither of them stars Andy Serkis in a mo-cap suit.
It’s fairly easy to sense the objectives for each project, merely by looking at their titles and the profile of their stars. I haven’t seen it, but all indications are that “Hitchcock,” featuring Anthony Hopkins under pounds of makeup, will be straight-up hagiography. And I have seen it and I can verify that HBO’s “The Girl,” featuring Toby Jones under pounds of makeup, is straight-up iconoclasm.
It’s great that technical proficiency has allowed us the leeway to make these Hitchcock biopics, but as fictional chaos theory expert Dr. Ian Malcolm would be sure to remind us, just because you *can* do something doesn’t mean you *should*. The Season of Hitchcock kicks off on Saturday (October 20) night with “The Girl,” a rather superficial portrait of the artist as an icky man that makes its point within 10 minutes and then runs on fumes for an extra 90.
Because of stars Jones and Sienna Miller, there are reasons to watch “The Girl,” but the one-dimensional approach defeats any chance that any serious film fan will revise their opinions on much of anything.
Written by Gwyneth Hughes and directed by Julian Jarrold, “The Girl” begins — and this is a mistake, because it throws the film out of focus entirely — with Hitchcock prepping work on “The Birds.” After spotting model Tippi Hedren in a commercial, he’s instantly intrigued by her aura of icy Scandinavian glamor and he invites her in for an interview. Fascinated by… more of the same, Hitch offers her the lead role in his movie and, in no time, he’s obsessed. And for this version of Alfred Hitchcock, there are no steps between first impressions, total obsession and unfiltered nastiness. There’s really no pause between Hitch leeringly inquiring if Tippi is a natural blonde, insinuatingly reciting lewd limericks and propositioning her repeatedly.
Hughes’ disappointingly thin script leaves out anything resembling motivation or backstory to explain why Hitchcock treats Hedren like he does. Should we assume he’s always behaved this way with his leading lady? Should we assume there’s something special about Tippi? I don’t know and I don’t know. Yes, this Tippi looks like Sienna Miller, so you get the basic carnal attraction, but anything more is inexplicable. The film treats her as Hitchcock treated so many of his own blondes, as an angular, gorgeous enigma to whom things happen. The movie slightly has her point-of-view at heart, or at least it definitely empathizes with her, but despite going how with her after Hitch’s increasingly unseemly instances of abuse, it offers no insight. Why does Hitch do what he does? Because it’s what he does. And why does Hedren remain in Hitch’s sphere for both “The Birds” and then “Marnie”? Because it’s what’s best for her career and she has Minnesota pluck, or something. Both points are made within 15 minutes, which leaves a lot of screentime for repetitious torment.
I have no horse in this race, no dog in this hunt. If Alfred Hitchcock was a disgusting, psychologically abusive sadist, it won’t cause me to lose respect for his films and in losing personal admiration for the man, I won’t really lose much. But this depiction is so monstrous and cartoonish that I was left more skeptical of his real behavior than I began. Whatever Hitchcock was, however horrible, I’m sure he was more interesting than this, whether he was a good man or a bad man. Make Hitchcock a villain. I won’t be offended. Just make him a nuanced villain.
I think there’s a version of this story that actually could sell this sort of superficial understanding of its main characters. In fact, it’s an easy to pitch version of the story. “The Birds” is, itself, a story of nature out of balance. Why do the birds attack Bodega Bay and its inhabitants? Because it’s what they do. “The Birds” very rapidly goes from a love story in which you don’t much care for either of the characters to become a completely primal story of woman versus incomprehensible force-of-nature. That just isn’t the approach to the story that Hughes has taken. In her script, it’s easier to compare Hedren to the avian stars of Hitchcock’s latest opus. Just as he, as a filmmaker, is attempting to tame unruly nature to get stunt birds to do what he wants them to do, he’s equally unable to tame Hedren, but… So what? And why?
There’s a sameness to almost every scene between Hitchcock and Hedren: She looks to him for approval, reenforcement and direction. He looks to her for romance or sex. Neither gets what they came for. She freaks out. He looks sad and disconsolate. Because of this sameness, the lack of even a single alternative character to alter the monotony is damning. Imelda Staunton gives tantalizing hints of a worthy third point to the triangle as Hitch’s wife Alma, but I sense I’m going to have to wait to see what Helen Mirren does with the character in “Hitchcock” before coming back and reading that depth onto “The Girl.” “Downton Abbey” veteran Penelope Wilton is stuck in the background giving disapproving clucks, but offering nothing else. And I really couldn’t tell you a single other character featured in this movie or actor depicting them. It’s a very thin universe.
And yet, as a two-hander, at least one can appreciate aspects of the lead performances.
Jones may be building an interesting career niche as “Less famous actor to play a famous person who may actually give the more interesting performance, not that anybody would notice.” I don’t think that Jones’ Truman Capote film, “Infamous,” is as good as Philip Seymour Hoffman’s “Capote,” but I think there’s much virtue to his performance, not that you’d ever know. I’d similarly expect Hopkins to gobble up more than his share of the Hitchcock attention, as befits an Oscar winner in a feature film versus a respected character actor in an HBO production. I can’t compare the performances, because I haven’t seen “Hitchcock.” What I can say is that Jones’ grasp on Hitchcock’s voice and cadences seems eerily spot-on without resorting to mimicry and while he doesn’t look exactly like Hitchcock, I’d always prefer an inch less makeup if it gives the actor room to operate. It’s what Jones is being asked to do that doesn’t always seem motivated, not the beats of the actor’s performance. He’s very good and could have been even better in a better movie.
The same is probably even more true of Miller, who has always gotten a bum rap as an actress because of her side career as tabloid fodder. Through too much of the film, Miller is asked to take the nebulousness of the title seriously and she’s just playing The Girl and not Tippi Hedren. At TCA press tour this summer, Hedren appeared to promote this project and she was entirely compelling in recounting some of these same stories in a way that Miller rarely gets to be when reenacting them. It’s not just that “The Girl” has no clue how good an actress Tippi Hedren was and is. It seems to know nothing at all about what makes her tick. So Miller’s just playing *somebody* who happens to be being stalked by Alfred Hitchcock, which I guess she captures decently.
Miller’s at her best when she has something to directly refer back to, so when she’s getting to reenact scenes from “The Birds” or “Marnie,” she plays Hedren playing her characters very well.
Interestingly, that’s also where Jarrold is at his best as a director. Working with cinematographer John Pardue, Jarrold very nicely captures the color scheme and lighting of Hitchcock’s ’60s films. There are frames here that could be swapped into sequences from “The Birds” without any noticeable shift in aesthetic. But with a script that builds neither character nor suspense, Jarrold can’t build his film to much of anything either. As I keep saying, “The Girl” tips its hand on Hitchcock’s nature too early and there’s nothing to learn or discover from there.
Trailers for “Hitchcock” seem to point to, “Oh look at the eccentric genius” hero-worship, which might mean that if you squish it together with “The Girl,” you get something resembling a look at a real person. “The Girl” is all “Oh look at the eccentric pervert,” which may be true, but isn’t all that interesting as a single note played out for 90 minutes.
This has, unfortunately, become what HBO telefilms do these days. Either the network goes with “Mildred Pierce” or “The Pacific”-style epics, or you get interesting stories that are under-served in their brevity. “The Girl” shows exactly enough to make you wish it showed more.
“The Girl” premieres on Saturday, October 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
So much more succinct than I could have said but I agree.
Okay, haven’t seen it yet, but you know that its portrayal of Hitchcock is based off Tippi Hedren’s own recollections, right? That makes the above passage sound really ridiculous to me and borderline offensive. If the film didn’t work for you, that’s fine. But claiming that if Hitch was a sexual predator, just because he’s such an amazing dude, that there must have been some “nuance” to his abusive treatment of a woman? That if a brilliant man sexually abuses a woman, there must be something “interesting” about his motivations, or else it rings false? Sorry Dan, sometimes the world is simpler than that. Powerful man want woman, he try to take woman. Tale as old as time. Just because Hitchcock made great movies, doesn’t mean his dick was subtle and nuanced.
Actually many of the questions raised in the above article are answered in this depiction. And I have to wonder if Daniel is just a bit angry at the truth. Many have told of Hitchcock and his behaviors through the years. Why does the author know more about Hitch than an actress who worked with the man on two important films?
Andrew – “But claiming that if Hitch was a sexual predator, just because he’s such an amazing dude, that there must have been some “nuance” to his abusive treatment of a woman?”
You said that. I claimed ABSOLUTELY NO SUCH THING.
Sorry, Andrew, but dramatic storytelling is more dramatic if it’s more nuanced. “Downfall” doesn’t make Hitler lovable, sympathetic or anything other than one of history’s greatest monsters, but it DOES make him nuanced. And it IS nuanced storytelling.
But I’m sorry you find it “borderline offensive.”
-Daniel
Nicole – Angry? Why? Alfred Hitchcock isn’t my friend. Or my cousin. He’s not some saint of a human. And the movie in no way belittles his genius as a filmmaker, only as a man. I fail to see why it would make me “angry.”
I reviewed a TV movie. You’re reviewing facts about a man. They’re Not The Same Thing.
-Daniel
Dan, I specifically said I have no problem with your judgments on the FILM. But read your above passage I quoted again. Your response to this a film that depicts Hitch sexually abusing Hedren is to say that the film “demonizes” Hitchcock, that its “monstrous” and “cartoonish” portrayal of Hitchcock made you “skeptical of Hitchcock’s REAL BEHAVIOR,” and that you’re “sure he was more interesting” and “nuanced.”
There you are making judgments not just on “storytelling” but on what actually happened. But how do you know that Hitchcock’s behavior toward Hedren in reality wasn’t just that of a gross creep who wants sex? For some reason you instinctually see that as implausible and it makes you “skeptical.”
If your review said “Hitch may well have acted like this much of a gross creep toward Hedren in real life, but it certainly doesn’t make for interesting TV,” I would have had no problem with it. But your instinctual reaction was very different. So I’d suggest you reexamine some of your assumptions on why sexual assault happens. Sadly, it often happens for un-nuanced and un-interesting reasons.
Andrew – Seriously. I do not understand how you separate the second half of that “skeptical of Hitchcock’s REAL BEHAVIOR” sentence from the first half, which refers to the DEPICTION IN THE FILM. I am making judgements on flimsy cinematic storytelling. Period. Could what happens in the film be absolutely true, every bit of it? Sure. Is the way that it is depicted in the film dramatically compelling and arced? No. I’m very aware that sexual assault happens for un-nuanced and un-interesting reasons. The horrors of reality are always going to be worse than what any screenwriter can invent or bring to the screen. But there are different requirements in telling a 90-minute story than “This is what happened, deal with it.”
The *movie* develops its argument poorly.
-Daniel
Andrew – BTW – I’m not saying that sentence you isolated there couldn’t have been phrased in a different way. I *think* that’s the only place in the review where I mention my shifting credulity regarding his real behavior and I could have phrased it differently. I still stand by the basis thesis: This is a review of a depiction of a situation and the quality of the depiction largely fails, IMO, which is completely separate from whether the depiction is true or whether it would be possible for something depicted in this way to be factually accurate.
-Daniel
I haven’t seen the movie, but I think I understand what Dan is getting at. I don’t think Dan is letting Hitch off the hook for his behavior, it sounds to me, like he’s accusing the film of doing that by not fully exploring the situation. By Dan’s description, It sounds like Hitchcock is depicted as a dimensionless monster. We have a tendency to want make things black and white and labelling someone a monster makes things easy for us. But by doing that, you are actually doing a disservice to a very serious subject. There’s nothing cartoonish about someone who would abuse their power to such a degree that they repeatedly assault a woman. It should never be treated as such. Hedren alledges she was subjected to all kinds of abuse at the hands of Hitchcock, including sexual assault. Those are monstrous actions but they were inflicted on her by someone she had a certain level of trust with, even if he was severely violating that trust. That’s what makes assault such an insideous crime. You take nuance out of that and elevate the situation to broad characture, I find THAT insulting to any one who’s ever been a victim of assault. The fact is most assaults happen at the hands of someone the victim knows and trusts, not some random monster jumping out of the bushes. By depicting Hitch in the way Dan seems to be alledging, it’s not only boring dramatically, but it reduces the victim to a simplistic rube who mindlessly subjects herself to a monster’s advances and it’s NEVER that simple. Ever. Hedren was a woman who repeatedly fell victim to a master manipulator who wielded a great deal of charm and influence. That’s what made him so monsterous and if you’re going to tell this story, tell it right by depicting it as realistically as possible. Again, I haven’t seen this movie, i’m simply going off this review. But it sounds like this is an insultingly lazy depiction of a horrible crime and a horrible message to send to anyone who’s ever fallen victim to it.
Agree with Andrew completely. Sorry to quote to you directly, it was to the author.
Toby Jones looks more like the Mini-Me version of Hitchcock.
From Tippi Hedren to Daniel Fienberg theory, non of it makes any sense what so ever. She said, he said is nothing more than jibber jabber. Could of, should of, but didn’t on Tippi’s part, tells me alot about her character. She was loving it, and playing along w/it. And now she wants us to believe she was a victim, and he was a monster, but a really really nice man and a great actor. (sorry but i need to roll my eyes and shake my head here)…seriously! her name should have been Tippi Dippi, because she is off the wall.
Beside there are three sides to every story. Tippi’s, Hitchcock, and the Truth. And without the other two standing, the movie is nothing more then fiction to me. Thats like saying John Wayne was Gay, or Marilyn Monroe was really a nun…Well folks…Welcome to Hollywood…
I saw the film last night and Hitchcock was depicted, not as well, of course, worse than one of the villains or psychos in his own films. It was a very one-dimensional and boring enactment of the man without the slightest trace of the famous humor he became known for. Throughout the entire film, I did not feel that he was portrayed as a thinking, feeling human being, unlike his fictional bad guys portrayed by Joseph Cotton, James Mason, Raymon Burr, etc. It was a caricature based solely on Tippi’s (and Spoto’s) revelations.
This movie stinks on nearly every level and Dan hit the nail on the head. There is absolutely no nuance to a man who was very dryly funny and a cinematic genius. Hitch is dead. Connery isn’t exactly defaming of the Marnie experience. Hedren was a terrible actress and plucked out of nowhere to play the role. I don’t doubt that Hitchcock made a failed pass at her, but this isn’t exactly something new in Hollywood or hell most workplaces. He even cast her in Marnie after the failed pass. This movie depicts him as a complete monstrosity. Clearly Hedren has an axe to grind. Everything that Hedren does comes off as overselling her as a moviestar and incredible person.
I love “The Birds,” and “Marnie” is one of my favorite movies. But I think Sienna Miller was miscast as Tippy Hedrin. Tippy Hedrin was one of those natural blondes that you could totally imagine someone like Hitchcock going mad for. Miller as Hedrin was very distracting. She seemed a little too old for the part, she had on too much eye makeup, and the dyed blond hair was atrocious, seeming brassy yellow in the center of her head and white at the hairline. Although a lot of the distraction could have been averted by a good hair dresser and makeup artist, Miller’s performance was still lacking. She also didn’t carry herself with any of Hedrin’s grace. To her credit, it may be very difficult to play a character that is known to the audience. Conversely, I think Jones did a great job with the dialog he had, and was very believable as Hitchcock.
I agree 100 percent with this review: further more, the inaccuracies in the film are innumerable: most glaring is that on the day that Tippi Hedren was to be pelted with live birds, Alfred Hitchcock was so distraught with the outcome that he refused to show up on the set and let his crew do the job themselves.
I agree with the reviewer completely: what really irritated me most were the inaccuracies in the film as to what did and did not happen on the set: for example, on the day of the shoot when it was dicided that real birds were to be thrown at Ms. Hedren in a net, Alfred Hitchcock was SO upset with this alternative that he refused to show up on the set, allowing his secondary crew to shoot without hime.
I agree with the review. I don’t believe a lot of what’s in the film is accurate, but if Tippi herself said it happened i don’t know what to make of the film. Hitch loved his wife, loved Grace Kelly and Janet Leigh (which they do mention in the film, but very briefly) which is one of the reasons why he was so abusive to Hedren, since he couldn’t have Grace he was mad and didn’t think Hedren could live up to Kelly. If you don’t know that you never would since the movie doesn’t make that very clear. I remember reading Sean Connery helped Hedren get through the shoot of Marnie by being really nice to her (though I could be wrong) but he’s completely cut out of the film. Hitch ruined Hedren’s career, but strangely the film leaves that out too. I’m also not looking forward to Hopkin’s portrayal of Hitchcock since even in the trailer he sounds like a baptist priest rather than Hitch. At least Jones had that down perfectly. We’ll see.