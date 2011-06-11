TV Review: Lifetime’s ‘The Protector’

As Ally Walker was in the midst of her run as Agent Stahl, Worst Woman In The History Of The World, on FX’s “Sons of Anarachy,” I had more than a few moments when I paused and looked forward to what the “Profiler” star would do next.
I wondered if TNT would shape a “Closer”/”Saving Grace”-style vehicle around her, or if Showtime might let her topline or co-star in one of its tragicomedies or even if CBS could build her something “Good Wife”-esque. My thought was that I respect Ally Walker and like her and as much as I relished (and she clearly relished) her wicked “SoA” turn, it might be nice to see her on a show that didn’t force me to plot elaborate strategies for her death.
On Sunday (June 12), Lifetime premieres “The Protector,” which superficially is the Ally Walker Vehicle I’d been hoping for. Unfortunately, although “The Protector” gives Walker the stage all to herself, it’s too bland and generic a project to take any pleasure in.
So Ally Walker has her own show now. It just isn’t one that I’m ever going to watch again.
Full review of “The Protector” after the break…
Although creator Jeffrey Bell’s credits include “Angel,” “Alias,” “Day Break” and “Harper’s Island,” none of that experience on formula-stretching drama has transferred to “The Protector.” Or maybe Bell looked at the life-span of his recent shows and decided there’s something to be said for slavish devotion to every imaginable genre convention.
“The Protector” stars Walker as a woman balancing her responsibilities as a single mom and a detective in LAPD’s homicide division. Actually, there’s something admirable about the purity of that logline. You hear that sentence and you think, “Well OK. Now what’s the twist? Is her partner a ghost? Does she have elaborate fantasy sequences conveyed in Japanese anime style? Does she have no sense of smell? Give me the hook!” But the executives at Lifetime didn’t think like you. They heard “a woman balancing her responsibilities as a single mom and a detective in LAPD’s homicide division” and didn’t look for more and didn’t ask for more. Most procedurals, after all, don’t spend much time at home with their leads, while “The Protector” is every bit as much about the main character’s challenges minding her domestic flock as it is about her job. I mean, the main character’s last name is “Sheppard.” It’s not a coincidence. In fact, it’s thuddingly obvious.
But most of “The Protector” works on that same level of over-articulated simplicity.
TV is full of rogue cops and rogue doctors and rogue lawyers and rogue chefs, so we know exactly what it looks like to have a main character who exists within The System, but doesn’t play by The System’s rules.
Walker’s Gloria Sheppard is a little prickly, but she’s fairly predictable as a detective and as a mother. And yet people keep calling Gloria “strange” and “crazy.” The people around her keep saying things like “You just love pissing people off, don’t you, Sheppard?” and “Why is it that everybody can be wrong except for you?” This is one of my least favorite crutches in pilot-writing and one that a disturbing number of shows fall victim to. Rather than having the character display the traits that suggest that she loves pissing people off or that she thinks everybody is wrong but her, the writers include dialogue underlining those traits. I watched “The Protector” and nothing about Gloria’s character seemed especially confrontational or especially obstinate. People also referred several times to Gloria being intuitive or playing her hunches, but again, I didn’t notice her seeming especially perceptive or driven by instinct. In a perfect pilot, other characters may gossip about the main character’s weirdness with reverential awe, but you’ll still have ample illustration of the behavior that generated the reputation. “The Closer” isn’t a perfect pilot, but it’s an example of a pilot that left no doubt that Brenda Johnson was worthy of myth-making.
On the Quirky-Crimefight-O-Meter, a sliding scale that includes characters like Vic Mackey and Patrick Jane and Charlie Crews and the entire cast of “The Unusuals” as 9s or 10s, Gloria Sheppard ranks as maybe a 2. And yet she bemuses her partner (Tisha Campbell-Martin), perplexes her fellow detectives and causes problems for her Stern Minority Authority Figure Boss (Miguel Ferrer). Their reactions all feel disproportionate to the situation, suggesting that “The Protector” is one of those TV shows that exists in a world without other TV shows.
Domestically, things are no more interesting. Gloria’s got her two kids, so she has to deal with issues like making lunches and designing costumes for school plays. She has a brother (Chris Payne Gilbert) living with her and he’s a recovering substance abuser and they have some past that seems to include a fire in their childhood, but that’s all being held for drama in future episodes, as is her recently departed ex-husband. The premise has some bullets in the chamber for later excitement, but the odd decision was made not to waste any of those shots in the pilot.
Herein lies the difference between the Lifetime version of “The Protector” and the FX or Showtime or HBO version of “The Protector.” Lifetime TV is aspirational TV. Vic Mackey was a cop and a father and at times you could argue that he was good at both jobs (or really horrible at both jobs), but you were always forced to feel incredulity that a guy who did the things he did on the job, could come home and be a father (again, increasingly less successfully as he went along). In the Lifetime model, Gloria may sacrifice a few hours sleep (and I’m betting she’ll miss a parent-teacher conference or two), but the theme is a reassuring, “Yes, you can do both of these things, be both of these women, and the sacrifice you make will rarely be too great.” I understand why that’s what the Lifetime version of this show would want to affirm, but it also results in really diminished stakes.
The smoothing out of the roughest edges makes “The Protector” a less-than-desirable showcase for Walker, who’s at her most interesting as an actress when her characters are less-than-perfect. She’s not bad here. She’s perfectly solid and watchable. But once you know you have an star willing (and sometimes able) to push, seeing her in a role that allows for this much coasting is a disappointment.
And Walker’s all alone. None of the supporting characters register in the slightest. Miguel Ferrer is playing the Miguel Ferrer role and plays it in a Miguel Ferrer way, making the biggest impression (relatively speaking) because he’s got an off-kilter backstory involving a Thai wife or girlfriend who we don’t see. Campbell-Martin mostly keeps rolling her eyes at her long-time partner’s not-so-wacky wackiness, as if the character had never worked a case with Gloria before (that’s why a fair number of procedurals begin with the hero getting a new partner in the pilot). Gilbert’s got relapses and downward spirals ahead of him, but in the pilot, he’s clean and boring. The kids are moppet-cute.
The pilot for “The Protector” was directed by solid TV journeyman Peter O’Fallon and shifts back and forth between professional and domestic plotlines without sacrificing pace and makes pretty use of the Los Angeles skyline. It’s never surprising or tense or emotional, but it doesn’t try to be.
I think that if Walker weren’t coming off of a role that produced such a visceral reaction, maybe I wouldn’t be disappointed to see her transition to a drama that generates no reaction at all. But again, it doesn’t try to. “The Protector” might be worse if it were attempting to do something ambitious and failing. Instead, it’s set the bar near the ground, but I guess some viewers will be satisfied to see it succeed. I’ll pass on subsequent episodes. I just don’t feel like I’m going to miss much.
“The Protector” premieres on Sunday, June 12 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.
You know you something funny going on with a new show. When the promos are vague and The Official site has no behind the scenes footage. Lifetime is truly promoting this horribly for a reason.
Yeah, i still maintain she’s too good for Lifetime, and does Lifetime own Tisha Campbell-Martin or something? It seems like that’s the only place she appears anymore.
this is a show on lifetime channel what did you expect from it… but i am disapointed that such a talented actress capable of portraying complex human beings that u can love, hate, love hate in a manner of a minute, is going for the simplicity of lifetime chanel!
Damn – Tisha’s in this? And wasted?! Booo. I wish she’d get her own sitcom and then make a bangin ass album like she should have done 15 years ago.
Would MUCH rather have ‘I’m Coming Home’ back on – great show; WHY was it taken off so suddenly????
This show is really bad. The main character is a cheap copy of several other lady TV cops (I kept thinking of Mary Shannon on USA’s In Plain Sight). All the clues just fall into her path with no effort. Most of the camera work centers on her and her partner walking around all over the place but not really doing anything. The supporting characters are flat. The show moved along so fast it practically gave my whiplash, yet the content in all those sloppily-pasted together scenes was boring and unoriginal. And they don’t follow police protocol at all, and I don’t mean in a rogue way like Mary Shannon does, I mean in a bad, stupid, sloppy way, as in the writers don’t know their subject. I couldn’t even finish watching the pilot.
This is a female cop story that has most likely been strung together from the bones and flesh left-over from the carcas of the ‘failed to get a green light’ show that was supposed to be based around the Pamela character from Army Wives.
A single mother, 2 kids, no husband, is a female detective – all that Pamela’s character waswould have been at the time that show would have started. Change the location and don’t make her a rookie and there you have it…’The Protector’.
What is she actually ‘The Protector’ of, I ask?
In my mind, she perhaps is the protector of her kids but no more than any other parent should be and as a homicide detective she investigates the murders of those who failed to be protected (sure she helps put away the murderer and supossedly stops them from doing it again but that is a bit of a stretch in the â€˜namingâ€™ logic).
I hate to be like the studio bosses and kill this one before it is given a chance (and I ‘sort of hope’ Iâ€™m wrong, but I won’t loose any sleep over it if I’m correct) but I canâ€™t see this series lasting very long unless it falls into the â€˜pretectedâ€™ show category as it has a female lead (un-officially shows with women in lead roles are in the minority so those shows are given more of a chance over male lead shows or ensemble casts when the axes start to fall).
I’m also sure that being on the Lifetime network can only help to give it some longevity it otherwise wouldn’t get elsewhere regardless of whether it deserves it or not.
ally walker is a ham… she’s of the william shatner school… so over the top its funny…
The Shield ruled. I definitely don’t recall a lot of “Vic, you really love to piss people off” type constructs (thank God). Man, that was a fantastic show.
I cannot believe LIFETIME,is adding Bristol Palin to it’s line-up? ”’FYI”’ NO BOBY GIVES A DAM ABOUT BRISTOL PALIN OR HER FAMILY (her son is very cute)
When will this end hearing fron THE PALIN’S? ‘FYI’NO ONE GIVES A DAM ABOUT ANY OF THE PALIN’S.SHAME ON LIFETIME