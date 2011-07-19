TV Review: MTV’s ‘Awkward’

Perhaps it’s just my way of celebrating my last year in the network’s core demographic, but I feel like I’ve been watching more MTV this summer than any time since college.
That isn’t really saying all that much.
Mostly, in fact, it just means that against my better judgment, I’ve continued to watch “Teen Wolf” long past when any reasonable person would have thrown his hands in the air and stepped away.
In early interviews, series creator Jeff Davis promised that there would eventually be plenty of humor. On the assumption that he meant “intentional humor,” that’s a vow that hasn’t come true. “Teen Wolf” remains leaden and mopey and I’m not sure that leading man Tyler Posey has more than one facial expression. Amazingly, we’re seven episodes in and the main character hasn’t fully wolfed out and, in fact, we’ve seen only the bare minimum of footage involving fully transformed werewolves (and what we’ve seen hasn’t exactly been a tantalizing advertisement for more). There have been a lot of glowing eyes, growing claws and hormonal glowering. So much glowering. All anybody does on “Teen Wolf” is glower, with the possible exception of female leads Holland Roden and Crystal Reed, who flirt winningly and sometimes cry.
And yet “Teen Wolf” has exhibited a decent ability to deliver a vaguely suspenseful set piece, even if they’re mostly generated by an aggressive and overbearing musical score. And nobody’s played lacrosse for weeks, though there was some werewolf bowling a couple episodes ago.
It’s still a bad show.
It still shouldn’t be called “Teen Wolf.”
But the danger of the summer months is that I commit to shows like this and then I find it hard to shake them, even if I’m not enjoying them.
The result of watching an hour of “Teen Wolf” each week — other than the laundry I get folded or the Emmy photo galleries I was able to build — is that I’ve tragically become able to identify at least one Teen Mom and I’ve seen the same one or two ads for “Awkward” over and over and over again, enough to get good and predisposed to dislike MTV’s new 11 p.m. comedy.
The purpose of this introduction is two-fold: The first was to note that “Teen Wolf” hasn’t gotten better and the second was to set the conditions under which I watched two episodes of “Awkward” and found myself pleasantly amused. If you can exactly reproduce those circumstances, you too could find yourself chuckling at this proudly lewd and rude and big-hearted comedy. If not? Your results may vary.
Created by Lauren Iungerich, “Awkward” is the appropriately titled saga of 15-year-old Jenna (Ashley Rickards), a less-than-popular girl whose blog is named Invisible Girl Daily. Through a series of humiliations, she’s about to ask that timeless teen question: Is it better to be invisible or to be visible for the wrong reasons?
MTV is airing “Awkward” at 11 p.m. and that probably ought to be a warning for those with delicate sensibilities. This is a series that begins with the main character losing her virginity in a supply closet to an armpit-sniffing popular kid (Beau Mirchoff) and uses what appears to be a botched suicide attempt (it’s not) as its key inciting event. Apparently after 11 on MTV, you can get away with occasionally saying “s***” and you can unload all manner of veiled and not-even-slightly-veiled innuendo, even involving teens. I suspect that if I hadn’t been instantly annoyed with and dismissive of “Skins,” I might already have known this.
I decided to lead with the risque nature of some of the “Awkward” material, but that’s not really where “Awkward” lives and breathes. This is exactly the kind of show groups like the Parents Television Council like to protest, focusing on material over message. The material in “Awkward” is racy, but the message is very clearly about the idea that high school is a nightmare and that the best way to survive is to stand up for yourself and to own your identity, no matter what it happens to be. The show features sexuality and hints at other illicit behavior, but what it actually endorses is making sure you have somebody to talk to, whether it’s a friend or a parent or the Internet and making sure that you define yourself rather than letting cruel people define you. The message, occasionally buried under a sea of too-cool-for-school references and slang, is pretty empowering.
I wasn’t surprised to see Iungerich’s primary prior credit was an episode of “10 Things I Hate About You.” “Awkward” almost feels like it takes place in the same universe as “10 Things I Hate About You.” The smart kids, the ones able to craft their lives around a very loose interpretation of a Shakespearean narrative, were on “10 Things I Hate About You.” The cool kids and the mean kids and the outcasts have found their way to “Awkward.” Of course, even “10 Things I Hate About You” proved too edgy for the ABC Family audience, as the network canceled it after one season and has retreated to the bland, multi-cam familiarity of “Melissa & Joey” and “State of Georgia.” ABC Family and The CW would never dare anything as edgy as “Awkward,” but I bet this MTV comedy will resonate with the audience those two networks crave.
“Awkward” has a cast of people I recognize from shows I’m embarrassed to admit I watch.
On “One Tree Hill,” Ashley Rickards came across as The Missing Panabaker sister, but here she effectively embodies the Everygirl vibe required for the part. She’s got good timing, decent physical comedy chops and there’s no ego to this performance. As Jenna’s best friends, Jillian Rose Reed and Jessica Lu are perhaps a smidge too chirpy, but they have some good moments as well.
But back to the people I’m embarrassed to admit I recognized, I made it almost the whole way through the pilot without realizing that Jenna’s mom was played by Nikki DeLoach, who I last remember seeing in blonder and more bikinied form as MJ on FOX’s “North Shore.” It’s weird to see MJ as the mother of a teenage girl on “Awkward,” but her character was a — wait for it — Teen Mom.
Also getting laughs, and also seeming a bit too young and perky for her role, is Desi Lydic as one of those TV/movie guidance counselors who would rather be friends with the kids than give guidance (John C. Reilly is playing a classic version of this archetype in the current limited release “Terri”). Lydic’s character is funny and good a bridge for potential older viewers who maybe didn’t go to high school in a world in which sexting and Facebooking proliferated.
Yes, that last statement is meant to strongly imply that “Awkward” made me feel old. Very old. But despite being too old and too male to be in the audience MTV wants for this one, I still found ways to relate (and having the male component going for me didn’t make me particularly like that high school big dick comedy that’s probably MTV’s ideal counterpart for “Awkward”). Not only are high school horrors pretty universal, even if the specifics change, but I can find a way to fit “Awkward” into a tradition of hyper-literal high school comedies like “Pretty in Pink” or “Heathers” or “Mean Girls” or “Juno” or “The In-Betweeners” (if your taste runs to British TV). It’s not as good as any of those, but it’s not as bad as “Jawbreaker,” which is in the same tradition.
So yeah… Watch 7 episodes of “Teen Wolf.” Then watch “Awkward.” It’s MTV’s nefarious, and needlessly elaborate, plan to make everybody enjoy this spunky new comedy.
“Awkward” premieres on MTV at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
Teen Wolf isn’t great, but I don’t think it’s any worse than early Vampire Diaries. And I think it’s 1,000x better than Chloe King, which you seemed to like. Different strokes, I guess.
M – Yup. Dynamically different strokes, I suppose. So it goes.
-Daniel
Unfortunate that you aren’t gratified by “..Wolf” I find it exciting, funny and exhilarating. I actually LIKE that fact that there is little camp/comedy (Which is provided expertly by Stiles) I hope the show grows on you. Be well
i’m glad to see someone else still remembers NORTH SHORE (?) fondly…. i am also a fan of 10 THINGS, was very sad when they canceled it, so yeah i’ll be giving this show a chance for a while…. thanks for the review, dan!
I think this is a horrible show. I don’t think a show geared at teenagers needs to talk about suicide and sex and definately not make it seem fun for both situations. What is this world coming too? And why are teens so bad with shows like this playing?!?!!?!?
This comment was in reference to Awkward!
As a teenager (well…for a teeny bit longer, at least), a show that talks about suicide and sex and in un-apologetically forward about “taboo” issues is exactly the kind of show I want to see, because those are topics that are very real to that demographic. Shows on ABC Family and the CW and whatever are great, yeah, but there’s no message to them – they’re mindless plot. This show is tackling a subject all teenagers can relate to – high school and how it’s pretty much awful for the vast majority of the population – but it still does it with wit and heart and the good guy wins. Which (unfortunately) isn’t always the case in real high school.
But, as someone said above – different strokes, you know? :)
Have you seen it though? I just watched the episode and Dan is 100% right. Sure, it has sex and talk about suicide but it’s absolutely not actually about that. For all the raunch, the message is really quite good. And best of all, it’s pretty sharp overall. Thanks for recommending this one – pleasantly surprised.
Typical Parents Television Council knee-jerk reaction. End of discussion.
I loved it. If I was 14 again, I’d become obsessed, but as an almost 30 year old, I’ll just keep tuning in. The lead girl is especially good.
just a little bit “holier than thou” on the subject of tv, don’t you think? personally, i thought the show was funny. not moving or sophisticated, but you act as though you stooped below yourself, and since you lowered your standards, then it met your standards. maybe you could just accept it for what it is – a good laugh – and drop all the qualifiers. it’s like because you a, a little shock appeal. re a TV reviewer, you don’t want anyone to know that you actually like some stuff without a ton of substance.
Not-a-Teenmom – Hmmm… I gave the show a positive review *and* I praised its substance, so I actually gave it a significant amount more credit than you seem to have.
-Daniel
When i watched the trailer for awkward i instantly became intrigued – me being an awkward girl and all – but i didn’t expect it to be as good as it was. I thought it was going to try too hard at being funny but it was really well done. And i think Ashley did a great job as Jenna and i can’t wait to see more
i love this show! i am a fan of it. i find it quite interesting. in fact i even subscribe to tvhook.com an online tv application so that i can watch every episode of it.
I liked the first episode. It reminds me a little of My So-called Life, except they get to the sex subject a bit early and this is clearly a dramedy where MSCL was more of a drama. The lead actress is very good and I did have a few laughs. I’ll keep watching.