TV Review: NBC’s ‘Outsourced’

Remember all of the rambling I did in my summer TV show reviews about how there are right and wrong ways to introduce characters?
I’ll point you in the direction of NBC’s “Outsourced” for how a poor character introduction can do irreparable damage to a show which probably would have been horrible either way.
In our opening scene, we meet Todd Dempsy (Ben Rappaport), fresh out of the management training program at Mid America Novelties. He arrives in the company’s Kansas City offices and finds them evacuated, all the employees laid off and the call centers moved to India. His boss tells him that not only does he still have his job, but he’s being bumped up to vice president. The only catch? He has to go to India to do his job.
Now, Todd is 25 years old with $40,000 in student loans (not that much, but whatever). We never hear mention of any person ties — family, friends, girlfriend — he has in the area. He’s discovered that every single person in his department *but* him is suddenly out of work and he’s being sent to a foreign country. And his reaction is to make a horrified and disgusted face as if this were the worst thing he could ever be forced to do in the history of the universe. He begins to make a grand and determined stand that he’d rather be unemployed than take an executive position in India, but finally, still grimacing and now resigned, he accepts this horrible fate.
Leaving aside how smarmy and unlikable Rappaport is in this moment — he never recovers — it’s a choice that sets up everything to follow from “Outsourced.”
On one imaginary hand, you could have a show about a young American worker who’s so grateful to have a job and so intrigued by the idea of moving to a foreign country that he embarks to India determined to eagerly experience a foreign country and having a professional adventure while he’s still young enough to enjoy it. Maybe he doesn’t love everything he discovers there, but he’s constantly having his expectations challenged and he knows that when he returns to the States in a few years, he’ll have the sort of stories and experiences you can’t pay for. Some weeks he could laugh at the Indians. Some weeks they could laugh at him. Occasionally the writers would have to do a bit of research to learn something about the country they were setting their show in. I would watch this show.
Or you could have “Outsourced,” where a sour-faced American initially reacts to India with repulsion and travels abroad to discover that every stereotype that he harbored about Indian culture in his sheltered, insular upbringing was exactly correct, that Indians are, indeed, a strange and weird people with food that gives normal people (white people) diarrhea.
This character introduction is not why “Outsourced” is the fall’s worst new show, but it’s a tiny piece at the tip of the iceberg of why “Outsourced” is the fall’s worst new show.
So Todd heads off to India, which isn’t really India. It’s really a cheap set in Burbank which will provide no illusion of being in India, which may be the kindest thing the production designers ever did. Nobody watching “Outsourced” is going to be fooled for a second into thinking this is actually what India looks like and so maybe they won’t be fooled into thinking it’s how Indian culture operates.
The workplace environment that Todd finds himself in is straight out of “The Office,” but although the pilot is directed by regular “Office” helmer Ken Kwapis, without that show’s documentary-style conceit, it has no aesthetic at all and just looks cheap.
But anyway, it’s actually the characters and workplace situations that are bad knock-offs of “The Office.” Todd is a less-charming Jim, obviously, but he’s definitely got an Indian Dwight, an Indian Ryan, an Indian Kevin and one or two other characters who might as well have “Office” alter egos. He doesn’t have a randomly British or American Kelly, but that would be too inside baseball. But if you’re doing “The Office, Tandoori Style,” why not just have the guts to embrace how derivative you’re being?
Todd has put no effort at all into learning about the place he’s going and the culture he’s coming to work in, but the oddest part of the story is that almost none of the jokes are on him and his own stupidity. I mean, he’s the foreigner in this story. He’s the one who doesn’t understand the way things work. But instead, “Outsourced” mines most of its humor from the idea that it’s really funny when people with Indian accents attempt to give their interpretations of outdated American pop culture. Todd is attempting to help them pass for Americans by encouraging them to sing four-year-old pop songs, rap 23-year-old hits (NBC has some sort of max-use deal on the rights to “It’s Tricky”) and perform scenes from 18-year-old movies and yet the joke isn’t about his lameness and his dated references, but about how ridiculous it sounds when a foreigner sings a Pussycat Dolls song.
And how comical is it that Indians don’t understand fake vomit and Green Bay Packers Cheeseheads! HA! Those people must be derided for their failure to understand such important peaces of American culture. Plus, it’s extra funny when Todd compares wearing a Cheesehead to the headgear that his different Indian employees are wearing for religious reasons. HA!
Meanwhile, Todd then interacts with Indian culture and makes fun of that as well. I mean, there’s a guy whose name sounds like Man Meat. Ha! There are cows in the street. Ha! Indians LOVE cows! Ha! And their streets are really crowded with people who can’t drive! Ha! Oh, and don’t forget about the food with its intestinal distress.
Todd “learns” about the dangers of Indian food from fellow American ex-pat Charlie (Diedrich Bader), whose sole purpose is to embody so many Ugly American stereotypes that he makes Todd look progressive. Also providing a friendly white face is Tonya (Pippa Black), an Aussie who’s there to provide a less racially challenging alternative to Rebecca Hazlewood’s Asha, one of Todd’s employees.
What’s astounding about “Outsourced” isn’t its racism — it would be xenophobia, anyway — but its laziness. A pilot is where you’re supposed to put your best foot forward, right? So why would you want to do a pilot which, over 22 minutes, fails to get a punchline from any aspect of Indian culture that isn’t a well-established stereotype? Probably American audiences should be insulted that this is all that Kwapis and showrunner Robert Borden think that you’re capable of laughing at.
Then there’s the question of whether American audiences should be offended by the idea of a show that finds humor in outsourcing when job-loss is a less-than-amusing fact of life for millions of people whose actual jobs have been sent to foreign countries. Well, bad comedy is *always* offensive, but I think that people offended offended that “Outsourced” pokes fun at job loss should keep this in mind: The majority of the characters in the show are supposed to be Indian natives, but I think every single role is being played by actors of Indian descent who are actually American or British citizens. How you like them apples? No? Oh well.
As Sepinwall has already pointed out, NBC’s various comedies have actually done a remarkably admirable job of employing South Asian actors and not just in token parts. Maulik Pancholy is a “30 Rock” scene-stealer. Aziz Ansari is one of the core stars of “Parks & Recreation.” Danny Pudi is perhaps the purest embodiment of Dan Harmon’s voice on “Community.” Vik Sahay is a walking defier of countless stereotypes on “Chuck.” And as writer, producer and co-star on “The Office,” Mindy Kaling has developed into a true creative force.
I really couldn’t tell if any of the Indian stars of “Outsourced” were funny or talented, because they’re all stuck in what is effectively a lame minstrel show. I don’t blame any of them. Best case scenario is that “Outsourced” lasts exactly long enough for a few of them to get a showcase and then is cancelled so that they can go get work elsewhere.
Even leaving aside its usurping of a time slot that the partisan critic in me wishes was held by “Parks & Recreation,” “Outsourced” is a black eye on what remains a superlative night for comedy. I don’t mind NBC holding “Parks & Rec” til midseason to boost the fortunes of a new comedy. As much as I love “P&R,” its ratings are low and the network owes it to advertisers to try to use “The Office” as a launching pad while it still has a little clout. I just wish NBC weren’t waiting that launching pad on something this pitiful.
“Outsourced” will premiere at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 on NBC.
I work at a large US-based corporation that, at the moment, has offshored over 10,000 American jobs to India. And you know what? It doesn’t work.
“Support” is unavailable after noon on a given day, and the competence level and communications are mostly awful.
Meanwhile, executives in America are garnering bonuses for allegedly cutting costs, while those Americans “lucky” enough to have kept their jobs are doing the work of three, four, or more.
Customers, of course, are completely frustrated, but have nowhere to turn, since our competitors have also adopted this sick, broken model.
Wanna make *that* into a comedy? Sure – but it’ll be so black it’ll make your head spin.
On the other hand, it would be far funnier than the treacle which NBC has decided to serve up.
Outsourcing is nothing new – it has been going around for a few decades or more now – first Manufacturing to China and then Farming to Mexico.. Now software to India and other countries.. It is a direct result of capitalism – business goes where there is a good balance such that cost is cheapest, quality highest – the market goes where the user base the largest… That is the bad thing about Capitalism – i suggest you support Socialism or communism…
Ridiculous concept. Its that the call-center and outsourcing jobs are crap jobs everywhere. You think people in India are jumping through hoops to do the dirty work that Americans pay bottom dollar for? Ridiculous. The reason the service sucks is because the best go into fields like engineering and finance and leave this outsourcing dreck for the rest of the masses.
Well. This is not capitalism – this is treason.
Why didn’t we offshore work to Nazi Germany in the 30s? Slave labor comes darned cheap, and Germany is noted for quality engineering.
We didn’t do it because back then American companies actually wanted to help America. Now, a breed of soulless MBA hippie/yuppie scum are in charge, and where’s my bonus this quarter?
The best used to go into engineering. Not now, not if they have a clue. Because they know that their jobs will end up elsewhere, due to the greed of those same treasonous “American” corporations.
Watched the show – it ain’t remotely funny. Which is exactly what the braintrust at NBC missed.
“Where’s my bonus???”
Ken Tucker over at EW made a remark that if this show were on FX or Comedy Central then people would view it as edgy and pushing the limits of bad taste, rather than a crappy sitcom trading in worn stereotypes.
I don’t think that argument holds water though as those types of shows on FX and Comedy Central usually show the protagonists to be self-centred assholes (think It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) so the joke is on them rather than the people they mock. Outsourced, however, seems as though it’s mocking the Indians for their ‘crazy foreign ways’.
Shitegeist – Then Ken Tucker’s showing a lot of contempt for his fellow critics. I’m every bit as capable of tearing into lazy humor when it comes on Comedy Central — Sepinwall and I hated “The Lake” — or FX, where I disliked and panned “The League” (only to stick with it and really grow to like it).
No, I dislike “Outsourced” because it’s *awful* not because of the network label on my screener box…
-Daniel
Dan, the show on your first imaginary hand is my life (I’m 9 months into a 2 year assignment near Delhi). You pretty much nailed it; that would be a watchable show. From experience, I can tell you that I get laughed at least as often as I laugh (and I laugh a lot). I was intrigued by this show for obvious reasons but it seems evident before even watching an episode that they’ve missed an opportunity. Though it’s still set on the DVR Slingbox, if for no other reason than people will ask me to compare.
It’s interesting – the two sort of overriding thoughts in the American psyche this summer have been about job loss and xenophobia. This show apparently manages to treat one derisively and pander to the other. The creators are really on the cutting edge [end sarcasm].
Dan, scenario 1 is the source material for this sitcom, the 2006 movie ‘Outsourced’ starring Josh Hamilton. While it falls into some of the same stereotype traps, it eventually finds its heart and ends up to be a pretty sweet movie.
Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment but I am still going to give this show a shot, fully expecting to hate it initially but hoping it gets better. I can’t see myself waiting more than three episodes though.
I try not to comment on things I haven’t seen, as a general principle – but as an American, whose father is from India, this show – in premise, and I am willing to believe, execution – disturbs me greatly. Thank you for your enlightened viewpoint, one I wish more Americans would have.
I don’t know if you can be an Indophile if you are in fact partly Indian (and self-love just adds unnecessary confusion:) ) but India is one of my favorite places in the world. It defies stereotypes because it is too crazy, kind, cruel, beat-down, and hilarious. I have lived in India, and it is hair-pulling nuts. Sure, it can be difficult – the poverty, the crowds, the lack of privacy. But I bet this show isn’t about India, or even Indians; it’s about the smudgy lens.
For a show built on this premise, honestly I feel that Indian workers in a call center would in fact know US culture better than we do, almost clinically, in addition to a firm knowledge of European and other world cultures. It could have been an interesting premise where the American travels to India, expecting something backwards, and is blown away by how much people KNOW, how on the pulse they are, while still being Indian, perhaps traditional even. And it could be about how he/she struggles to keep up with unknown, varied, and contradictory Indian customs and culture.
The real culture clash could come from meeting wonderfully strange, unique families when the call-center American is invited to all their homes (which would inevitably happen). Or noticing the strange rituals and customs we are used to interpreted a little differently: for instance, on someone’s birthday, everyone feeds that person a slice of birthday cake, like a mixture of birthday and wedding customs. It makes you look at the rituals you take for granted, those that are second-nature.
When my father came here, to the US in 1968 (ten years before I was born), he assumed all women would look like Marilyn Monroe – BOY was he disappointed! (which he never fails to lament). So culture clash can work both waysâ€¦ while I am glad that Indians are more prominent in sitcoms, they still arenâ€™t considered as an equal mirror. I am not so naÃ¯ve to expect a sitcom built around an Indian family, but there needs to be something beyond curry caricature, itâ€™s too played out.
This show looks wonderful – every bit as challenging as The Wire or Mad Men. Indian people make me sick anyway; it’s nice to see a brave showrunner finally putting them in their place.
Good grammar, but your trolling methods are a bit too blatant for my tastes. I’ll give it a 6/10.
For “White and Pure”, Indian people are sick of your kind of people as well. You stink.
For being “White and Pure” your mind seems very clouded with crap. Your comment is not only ignorant but racist in its “Pure” form.
Racist asshole. We’re sick of you and others like you. And where might “our place” be? Certainly above you. Intellectually, spiritually and as India’s economy grows – economically as well.
so, i’m just wondering here why no one has mentioned the movie. which was wonderful and i hope they do a “color festival” episode even though they’ve already done one on “community” (abed’s line “come with me if you don’t want any paint on you” is a direct quote from the “outsourced”-movie.
as for a terrible tv premise/start, let’s not forget how unbearable the first season of “the office” was for some of us, and i happen to love “the office” now (but shows from the first season still make me cringe). the first few episodes of a lot of new shows kinda suck. “parks and rec” and “community” for example. let the characters mellow and simmer for a little while.
Hey NBC,..you can keep ‘spitting in our soup’,..but we’re not going to pay for it,..let alone eat it. Straight to the dumpster with ‘Outsourced”
Outsourcing American jobs to India – NOT FUNNY!
What’s next – a sitcom about cancer???
Yeah, and then that show about cancer will get really good ratings and already be renewed even before Stringer Bell guest stars on it!
I totally agree with this post!!!! I have absolutely nothing against people from India, I have even worked with several over my career. My issue is that it is in extremely poor taste to try to make a comedy about and obviously supporting the “outsourcing” American jobs in today’s economy. I watched the pilot episode since it was right after the “Office”. I found all of the characters to be goofy and felt that the concept of suddenly dropping everything that you have and leaving to go to India to train people from India, who totally despise you, to sell American “crap” is absolutely ridiculous and insulting to the average person’s intelligence. Nothing funny about it at all, just stupid. I sincerely hope that the show is cancelled real soon!!!!
how dissapointing… I was such a big fan of the moive, which hit all the successfuly comedy, cultural, and locational markers that the sitcom apparently misses entirely. Perhaps this is just another example of either lazy writers or producers trying to insert themselves into the writing process.
you know, that’s the point… it’s a sterotyped show… about how funny stereotypes can be… not how TRUE stereotypes can be… I think it’s ironic and comical and I know many Indians who think this show is hilarious – that’s how I heard about it in the first place… they are not “offended” by it because it is setting itself up as a comedy not a real life drama!!! Your first “imaginary” idea is too realistic and I wouldn’t watch it… this one is too stupid to be true and therefore something you can just laugh at at the end of the day – not something poignant or meaningful!!! Seriously – lighten up!
I’m an Indian living in America and this review pissed me off. Who would want to leave everything behind to go to a foreign country and work there? Honestly if you could do it then I’d be surprised. I loved the show, there wasn’t much of a difference from the commercials, but I still look forward to watching the next episode.
Disagree. It was absolutely terrible. If they wanted to make fun of India, they should have talked about something a little more high-brow like the licence Raj, the ridiculous amount of red tape you have to go through to get anything done, corruption, the glacial pace things get done. But instead they went with diarrhea jokes and funny names (Man-Meat!?).
Honestly the best jokes or most moving moments are sometimes the ones about the disconnect US-born Indians have with their home cultures like Ansari does or Lahiri in her short stories.
SC – I am Indian by origin, and now live in USA. Your comment about diarrhea jokes make no sense whatsoever. If you are only used to the “bland” US food, and are thrown into the “real”, spicy Indian food world, your body will not react well, atleast initially. I went to Mexico, and could not eat the corn oil based food. It’s just a fact. The last scene showed Todd eating rotis with the side dishes with his hand! Not racist. I think this shows a man who goes to a new country not by will, but out of necessity, and finds himself slowly enjoying and making friends.
What confuses me is the same critics who hate outsourced love parks but parks started off terrible. The first 6 episodes stunk. Leslie was a rehashed, weak Michael Scott ripoff and Ron Swanson little more than a receptical for unused Dwight Schrute talking heads.
I’m not defending Outsourced a lot, I didn’t like the pilot. But I’m saying anyone who truly enjoys Parks now should also admit that shows can change and improve and maybe shouldn’t always be written off right away.
Ed W – “Parks & Rec” started off disappointed, but it was still better than the “Outsourced” pilot. Ditto “The Office.” Ditto “Big Bang Theory.” And we didn’t review “Parks and Rec” kindly. But because it was less awful, a lot of us stuck around. And some people will stick around for “Outsourced.” Heck, I’ll give it one more episode. But I’ll probably have to hear from colleagues if it suddenly gets good in the spring. And if that happens, I can always tune back in. I’m flexible.
-Daniel
Thanks for the response. I enjoy your podcasts with Alan btw.
6/10? Really? That’s being way too generous. Using The Wire or Mad Men as its examples is too lazy and unimaginative to really offend people. Obviously Arrested Development was go to reference here. Better trolls please.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. What annoyed me even more than the xenophobia in the show is the LAZINESS of it all. The setup is nothing new – it was a movie, and there was that BBC comedy a few years back, both I liked more than this pilot, probably because their characters have personalities outside of their designated ethnicity – so to base every unfunny joke on stereotypes (not only for Indians, but for Americans AND Australians too) isn’t so much offensive (which it was) as it was very, very, lazy (which it really was). Which makes for a show that’s not only very unfunny, but one that’s also very cringey.
On the other hand, the one good thing about this dull show is that it solved my conundrum of too many comedies to watch. I have my very own NBC comedy thursdays schedule now – Community, 30 Rock, The Office, and The Big Bang Theory. (And this leaves me the option of kicking off any off seasons of 30 Rock, The Office and/or the BBT when Parks comes back.)
Thank you for this incredibly well worded review. I was hoping that as soon as I got up this morning I would find someone who put to words what I was seething about last night. This show is the absolute worst thing to be created this fall.
The network has this guy running all over trying to defend this insensitive ‘comedy’.
Ben Rappaport is just another disconnected Hollywood boob. The entertainment industry is full of naive spoiled liberal sycophants just like him. Thereâ€™s NO chance of their jobs ever being outsourced â€“ so itâ€™s all just a big gag and an even bigger paycheck to them, no worries in the rarefied air of Hollywood â€“ theyâ€™re insulated from everything â€“ especially common sense and sweating the monthly bills.
Water cooler stuff?? Yeah,..Iâ€™m betting that even the water cooler is made in India too!
NO THANKS NBC
>DEY TURK OUR JOBZ
I laughed 30x more at this article than that show. It really just annoyed me. Especially the part about “Man meat”. Howw the fuck is that funny? Explain that to me. It is a show. You could give a guy any name you want. “Funny names” are never funny, especially when people is aware that they’re funny. God dammit that pissed me off.
OH LARLZ! LOOK AT THIS GUY HE MAKES A FACE JUST LIKE JIM FROM THE OFFICE! YOU LIKE THE OFFICE? HERE, HAVE GUY WHO DRESSES AND ACTS LIKE DWIGHT TOO! ALSO HERE IS BORING OBVIOUS ROMANCE BUT OH WAIT SHE NOT PAM! SHE HAVE A ACCENT AND BLOONDE HAIR! SEE THIS IS NOT THE OFFICE IT IS BETTAR IT IS THE BEEST IT IS OUTSERCD.
Although, I think it was a bit unfair of you to criticize the show for having the guy reluctant to move to India. I mean…I wouldn’t want to move to India. Would you leave all your family and your home and everything just to keep a job? I don’t think that aspect was bad. But the comedy was shit. The main character was annoying (STOP MAKING THE JIM FACE, TIGHTEN YOUR TIE, FIX YOUR HAIR, STOP TRYING TO BE “CLEVER” IN CASES WHICH ARE SO RIDICULOUSLY SET UP! YOU ARE NOT JIM!)
A bad idea for a show and very poor writing. I chuckled once or twice…but there wasn’t a real laugh in the whole show. Plus, it’s incredibly tasteless to make light of what has been ruining America for years. Outsourcing jobs is very dangerous….ask yourself why there are very few steel mills left in the U.S. when it used to be our main export??? So, where do people work when manufacturing jobs go overseas??? Well, they go to the service industry…..now that is being outsourced so the new question is “where do people work?” BLAH….hated the show. Bad idea. Bad execution. Just Bad.
Dan, who in their right mind wouldn’t be pissed and disgusted that all of their co-workers were fired and they were being outsourced to India? There are many reasons to dislike this show, but Todd’s reaction to this news in the pilot is not one of them.
Donnie – Because his worldview is the worldview of the show. His sourness and lack of curiosity about India is the show’s sourness and lack of curiosity about India. And he shows NO annoyance that his co-workers were fired and outsourced to India. He shows annoyance that he’s able to keep his job, but that he’s required to go to India himself…
-Daniel
So, this discussion board is where everyone in America goes to spew their unsolicited, vehement suppositions all over the place? Got it. P.S. Its just a show…. If you don’t like a TV show and/ or its subject- matter, simply continue on with your life. Instead of wasting your time and energy expelling excessively discontented opinions, go and really enjoy/ appreciate the things in your world you DO like.
Couldn’t agree with you more!
Like you are doing right now?
Don’t take this the wrong way, but most of the reviewers on here are self-absorbed tightwads who love to listen to themselves prattle on. C’MON, it’s a COMEDY for gripes sake! And it succeeds on every level as a comedy. The writing is funny, the delivery is even more funny, and the actors are downright fantastic. Stereotypical? Duh! It’s comedy you retards! If you want some gaudy and serious treatise on Indian culture, go read a book. If you want to sit down, relax, and smile… watch this show. Ear to ear grins. I love Bollywood films, and watch as many of them as I can find… but this Americanized version Bollywood storytelling is just what I need to blow steam. The music is super cool, and the deadpan deliveries of those punchlines are silly fun. This show is a breath of fresh air… thanks NBC! Please Please Please keep this show going!
I liked it, it made me laugh and reminded me of some of the fun British Comedies of yesteryear … before everyone got all uptight and politically correct. I have to admit that watching the first 3 episodes on demand in a row made it work a little better
Thank you!!! I am Indian and I love this show!!!
This show is not FUNNY!
Is too!
A comedy with stereotypes, wow that never happened before. Every comedy made exaggerates the traits of the characters. Seinfeld stereotypes New Yorkers, Big bang stereotypes geeks, 21/2 men stereotypes divorced men/women and Outsourced stereotypes Americans and Indians.
Wow, did you forget it was supposed to be irreverent comedy? A jab at looking at life in the vernacular of ridiculousness? There, I used big words for you. Now my review will be worth your condescension.
Lighten up. Have you been to India? This show is particularly funny if you understand the references..For instance, ever heard of Delhi Belly? That is a common ailment travelers have while in Delhi (i.e. upset stomach) because they are not used to the spices and bacteria in India. This show is funny, making great references to how diverse cultures view each other in sometimes strange ways. There is nothing derogatory in the show and if you are watching for those kind of references, you are missing the point and humor in the show.
After reading all of the stuff/comments here, i read our cooment. You spoke my mind in much meaningful way. kudos to you… I hope we have more & more people who can take each and every form of human culture in open way. Thanks.
I think this show is offensive both to Indians for making fun of it’s culture and Americans for shoving outsourcing in our faces because greedy companies are too cheap to pay Americans to do the jobs (it really is the only reason..and don’t deny it,we know companies are hoarding piles of money). I will agree that service from india is typically sub par due to the language barrier and cultural ignorance (in both countries). Whoever created this show should be outsourced to India. I have never watched this show, nor do I ever plan to watch this show. Also, I am amazed at some of the elitest comments posted by arrogant and ignorant individuals (“the best go into fields like engineering and finance”) …it explains why the United States and many other countries are in the state they are in…thanks to these ‘best and brightest’…completely laughable.
T or get the f out. Lets implement it and make more acceptable the outsourcing phenomena. Obnoxious humor with nothing creative as always expected form blatant NBC.
I disdain television but was pleasantly suprised to find such an uplifiting and comedic show that dispells the ethocentricism that so many of us americans have. It is about time that tv brings us a comedy showing world views not just our own jaded ignorant views.
IM indian n im lovin dis show….bt de part abt wer u say ” normal people (white people)”…not cool
HempKnight420 – I’m glad you enjoy “Outsourced.” I also wish you’d read more carefully.
-Daniel
