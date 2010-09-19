TV Review: NBC’s ‘The Event’

I’m not exactly sure how “FlashForward” came to be the poster boy for disappointing post-“Lost” serialized network programming.
Yeah, ABC’s promotion for the twisty drama began too early (May, pre-upfronts) and progressed too aggressively. But ABC got exactly what the network wanted from the first week of “FlashForward,” which was to say a rare and never repeated Thursday 8 p.m. win.
Viewers began tuning out the very next week, but that was because the show wasn’t very good. But “FlashForward” wasn’t very good from the second half of its pilot on. I’d say once you get past the darned kangaroo, “FlashForward” had nothing at all to offer and it wasn’t like ABC didn’t know there were problems, what with the production delays and the showrunner changes and the myriad signs of creative discontent. Amusingly, there was a three or four episode stretch after the show returned from its long winter hiatus where it actually appeared that “FlashForward” had found a little purpose. That was an illusion and the show wrapped up with an awful and awfully disappointing finale.
In any case, “FlashForward” keeps coming up when people talk about NBC’s “The Event,” but not for any of the right reasons. There’s this weird presumption that “FlashFoward” promised so much and delivered so little, but that was really true only if you stopped watching that pilot after 17 minutes.
But even if you consider the full “FlashForward” pilot, you’re looking at an entirely superior piece of craftsmanship to anything offered by “The Event.”
I get that manipulating audiences is a core job of the TV creator and that audiences clearly have proven that, under some circumstances, they enjoy the manipulation (right up until they get an ending or a character hook-up they don’t like), but good grief!
“The Event” is all suspense cliches and coy teasing, with absolutely no narrative tissue holding things together.
I was dismissive of “The Event” in my Take Me To The Pilots preview entry and at least one person responded to my frustration/confusion by bringing up the “L”-word. What did I expect from a mystery show? Mystery shows are supposed to be, for want of a better word, “mysterious.” And, after all, couldn’t I have made all of the same complaints after watching the pilot for “Lost”?
And that, dear friends, is false on every level.
It’s unfair to compare “Lost” and “The Event,” since “Lost” had a two hour premiere, but be that as it may… After the premiere of “Lost” I knew and could recognize basic traits about a decent portion of the regular cast (not all, but close). I knew how they’d come to be where they were (in a literal sense, there was a plane crash and anything else beyond that was a secondary concern, an embellishment). I knew the basic wants and needs for every single character (survival, getting off the island, etc). I was able to make an assumption of what the general goal of the series would be (people want off the Island, people try to get off the island). And I knew that there was weird stuff going on. Did I know what that weird stuff would be or how it would play into the series to come? Of course not. But I knew enough to satisfy me on every level and it still turned out that the writers had one or two tricks up their sleeves.
“Lost” is one of the greatest pilots ever made.
So please, feel free to love “The Event.” I’m certain that some of you are going to. But don’t minimize complaints about the pilot by comparing it to “Lost.” [Or, apparently, to “FlashForward.” I’m writing this through a post Yom Kippur headache and it’s true what they say about comparisons being a lazy man’s best friend. What? Nobody says that? Well, they should. It’s true.]
Anyway, though…
What is “The Event”?
Or, for that matter, what is The Event?
Given that NBC has mounted an entire marketing campaign around coyly telling viewers all of the things that The Event isn’t, I don’t feel any spoiler-based guilt in telling you that you won’t learn the pilot what The Event is. No, “The Event” is the kind of show that feels actively terrified about revealing anything of import to its viewers.
Instead, Nick Wauters’ pilot script is all winking and nudging and obfuscation. And it all proves completely successful, insofar as I was so thoroughly obfuscated that after 44 minutes, I could tell you nothing about most of the characters, nothing about their central concerns and even less about the central objective of the series going forward.
You see, there was this Event.
Yes, and?
Well, it was an important Event.
Yes, and?
Well, it’s all very secretive.
Yes, and?
Well, several characters are either curious about The Event or on the verge of finding out about it by accident.
Yes, and?
No! The first rule of “The Event” is nobody talks about The Event!
Think of the pilot for “The Event” as an elaborate game of TV Three-Card Monte. We have a couple storylines. They all get jumbled together, shifted around in time and location and occasionally realigned with on-screen chyrons telling you who’s story you’re watching and when and then reshuffled. Then, at the end, the writer looks up at you and says, “I hope you’ve been watching the cards… Now where is the story?”
Or, better yet, think of “The Event” as a TV version of the famous dirty joke The Aristocrats. For 44 minutes Wauters and director Jeffrey Reiner throw seemingly random elements at the screen and then, just as you’re about ready to change the channel over to CBS to watch “Hawaii Five-0,” somebody turns to the camera and delivers the hilarious punchline… The Event!
It’s like this…
So there’s this guy named Sean (Jason Ritter) and he goes on a cruise and his girlfriend who looks like Blake Lively but isn’t Blake Lively (Sarah Roemer) goes missing and he gets might concerned looking for her. And there’s this President of the United States (Blair Underwood) and he’s attending an event, but a year earlier, he’s also learning about this Big Secret that he should have known about earlier, or that’s what he tells his probably evil advisor (Zeljko Ivanek). And then there’s this military guy (Ian Anthony Dale) and he’s yelling at an airplane in one time frame, but in another, he’s having cryptic conversations with some stern-looking woman (Laura Innes). So Sean is freaking out and the President is freaking out and the military guy is freaking out. And so audiences say, “I love it! What’s your act called?” And they all turn and say, “The Event!”
If you hate that “in media res” storytelling technique where we open on action and then flash back to “8 hours earlier,” you’re going hate “The Event” with a thundering passion, since the show is a Russian nesting doll of in media res narrative futzing. I think that if you set “The Event” out in chronological order, there wouldn’t be an iota of causality to anything that happens, but as a jumble, you’re constantly trying to restore an order that never existed, so it keeps you working.
There are no actual developed characters (Ritter’s worried boyfriend is probably closest to the exception) and there’s no single dramatic element pushing the story into the next week other than inevitable audience confusion. We’re supposed to feel like our confusion mirrors the confusion of the characters, which sometimes can be an appealing sensation, but the more pervasive sensation is that people on the screen know things that they aren’t withholding from each other, only from us. And that’s a frustrating sensation. At least a half dozen times during the pilot I literally — not figuratively, I’m using “literally” right — looked at my TV and said (or yelled) “Just as a direct question, you moron” or “Stop speaking in antecedent-free pronouns, you idiot.” There’s a difference between creating disorientation and yanking the audience around on a leash.
To me, this felt like the latter. But “The Event” is aimed at at an audience that will feel it’s the former. That won’t be the same audience, though, that was eager to go along for the ride on well-crafted open-ended journeys like “24” or “Lost.” No. It’ll be the same audience that enjoyed the empty perplexitude of something like “Happy Town” or “Vanished” or the aforementioned “FlashForward.” NBC’s summer series “Persons Unknown” had a similar approach, but that show’s minimalist approach validated the lack of padding around its big questions. “The Event” is anything but minimalist.
As was also the case with “FlashForward,” good actors engender an inevitable amount of good faith, even if nothing they’re doing is especially good. Ritter and “Gilmore Girls” refugee Scott Patterson are the only actors breaking a sweat here, but there’s a perpetual assumption that if you’ve liked Underwood before, you’ll find him presidential here, or if you’ve loved Ivanek over his long stretch of scene stealing, you’ll carry over some of that affection here. It didn’t work for me. I felt bad for the actors, which isn’t the same as feeling for their characters.
I’ve gone on for too long here, especially since all of my negative words bely a sad point: Unless “The Event” tanks so ridiculously in its first week that NBC has no choice but to hit all subsequent episodes in shame (something that isn’t going to happen), I’ll be watching the second episode and probably the third and probably the fourth and so on. That’s partially based upon masochism, partially based around professionalism and, I’ll confess, partially based on curiosity. I may have hated “The Event,” but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to know what the show is actually about. And who knows? Maybe there is some steak to accompany this sizzle, but I wish somebody would bring it to the table already. It seems rude to extend an invitation to so many people without delivering an event.
“The Event” premieres on Monday, September 20 at 9 p.m.
I got almost half way through reading this before I decided I wanted to stop reading and that I lost all of my desire to know anything about this show. This show feels a lot like not only Flash Forward (which the writer here seemed more interested in talking about) and Person’s Unknown and I hope this style of show has run its course now. There is pretty nothing a network can do that will get my interest anymore. Has network TV lost all of its geniuses?
Ugh, I had no desire to see this but now I just want to watch the pilot to see how horrible it is out of some morbid curiosity. Every show that has tried to “copy” the Lost model has failed: The Nine, Flash Forward, Persons Unknown. When are network heads and writers going to realize the characters are more important than the plot on television? It’s not a two-hour movie. If you are going to spend 13 to 22 hours with these people, they need to be compelling.
A show with a central mystery/consipracy theory at its core that is doing something right is Rubicon. Unfortunately, it is deliberately paced and doesn’t blow things up every week so most people aren’t watching.
I’ve been reading your blog for some time and I’ve always enjoyed the unique approach and wit you employ to craft your reviews. That being said, I was with you in this review right up until you started to insult your audience. I found it a bit jarring to have you state that ‘comparisons are a lazy man’s best friend’ and about two paragraphs later you started saying that people who loved Lost and 24 (what? how are those two even comparable?) can’t possibly fall in love with shows like x, y and z. You were absolutely right when you said that comparing anything to Lost’s pilot (or almost any other episode for that matter) should have a nails-on-chalkboard-like effect on any self-respecting and sober person, but then you seemed to forget your own words by stating that any and all shows that do not match it in sharp writing and character insight should be shunned by lovers of the former. You almost specifically mention FlashForward, Vanished, Happy Town and Persons Unknown as being in stark contrast to whatever Lost and 24 embody. While I personally agree that FlashForward was a wreck from the second half of the pilot on and that Happy Town was an even bigger trainwreck from the start, I find your statement to be offensive even if I had liked either. I did not go into Happy Town looking for the next Lost, nor did I watch part of FF for that (I’d rather watch Lost for that). Persons Unknown, which I absolutely adored, provided infinitely more answers than Lost ever did for me, but I guess it depends on how you interpret it (earlier on in the season Erika referenced the inventor of the panopticon, Jeremy Bentham, and that kind of theoretical structure is exactly what these guys were trapped in, whether they were held physically captive or not, and that was exactly the theory that their captors were trying to prove with their Program – at least, that’s what I feel the writers were telegraphing). That does not mean that I think it is any better than Lost or that it is comparable for that matter (Lost is a gem in my mind, as well as Persons Unknown – both in their own ways).
Condemning people who watched a show that networks tried to launch as “the new Lost” or just a heavily serialized show to have fundamentally different taste than Lost lovers? While you just said comparisons are a lame crutch? I’d have phrased that differently, or at least not put those two ideas in one review.
Nissa – I’m not sure that I *necessarily* was trying to insult any particular audience. It’s more a reference to the fact that some viewers — again, not necessarily an insult — respond to manipulation for manipulation’s sake and don’t require a story to hang it on. You’ll note that I semi-praised “Persons Unknown” has a show which was mostly manipulation-for-manipulations sake, but it found an approach that succeeded within those parameters.
The “24”/”Lost” comparison (and the part about comparisons being a lazy man’s best friend were aimed at ME as a write, not at anybody else) was the one that NBC has been trying to make all on its own, figuring that there are viewers who watched both shows until last spring who suddenly need a new outlet. Nobody was been more invested in the “If you love X and Y, you’ll love The Event” game than NBC…
In any case, I really didn’t intend to insult anybody, though maybe I intended to insult some shows that some people like… But still. Not my intent to insult anybody…
-Daniel
I think you’re making some assumption about why people might enjoy certain things – I thought FF was pretty terrible, but Happy Town worked for me. It was a deeply silly show with some poorly written dialogue, but it was fun, and the resolution to the mystery was actually pretty apropros and creepy. There was plenty that didn’t work, but also some that did, and I think I have pretty decent taste. Someone who considers Happy Town one of the finest dramas of our time might not fall into your Lost/24 category, but someone who found something to enjoy despite some failings might still be critical of The Event as you describe it.
I wasn’t offended, though, just wanted to distinguish between viewers unable or unwilling to consider a show’s failings, and those who can accept them when they are balanced by something desirable.
Why do they think that writing a half-assed-mini-series that will eventually make a terrible episodic series is a good idea? Somebody stop them!
“What? Nobody says that? Well, they should. It’s true.” = Hilarious.
Thank you for the review. WOuld it be possible for you to review the show again around episode 4 or 5? I really don’t want to try this show if they are still yanking viewers around with no answers or character development by the 5th episode, and your reviews would help me know if it would be worth catching up on the series with Hulu.
chudleycannonfodder – If it gets better? Certainly I’ll give it a re-review. No question. If it doesn’t? Episode 4 or 5 will be right around the time I plan on quitting myself…
-Daniel
If you hate that “in media res” storytelling technique where we open on action and then flash back to “8 hours later,” you’re going hate “The Event” with a thundering passion.
God do I hate that storytelling device.
I just saw “The Event” on NBC. Very very disappointing. They kept on shifting around too much from storyline to storyline. There was no moment of “sitting on the edge of your seat” except for one or two scenes of the airplane sequence which ended with a boring and silly ending. The writers and producers should have gone through with the plane crash and figured out a way for the main characters on the plane to jump out somehow. It would have been much more compelling than how they played that all out. Yawn.
Also, the scene on the cruise ship where Ritter’s character can no longer access his room and the subsequent scenes around that is ridiculous and simply not believable.
I will not be tuning in again next week. I have absolutely no interest in seeing this program again. Boring, trite, unexciting and one big yawn.
I felt the same way when watching the pilot. Maybe the show is for folks with add
I don’t understand how anyone thought the time shifts were confusing or the pilot trite and boring. I thought they were very well crafted and helped build the tension. Not a great pilot, but I definitely thought it was very good. I’ll be tuning in every week for sure.
Funny I was thinking three card Monte and it was kind of freaky when I got to your description of the show as three card Monte. Hehe anyhow not interested in watching the second episode
Am I the only one who noticed the additional amounts of commercials. They might want to put it into a half-hour show, and sell the remaining minutes to devote to prime time infomercials
To ambiguous a pilot plot to decide if I want to continue watching. Flashbacks are irritating and getting old in shows. The plane disappearance was either jumping the shark, or a cop out. Here comes Lost 2. I hardly missed the first one!
Maybe the Event is its cancellation.
Stop copying the wrong thing. Lost was great because of the characters and the compelling storylines.
I liked it. Simple and to the point. See how easy that is?
I’m so sick of these kinds of shows. They suck your life away. The world stops every week so you can see the next episode because to miss it means you won’t understand anything else. Then they send you to the internet for webisodes and behind-the-scenes crap. No thanks. I have a life beyond television, and I’m not willing to give it up for stuff like this.
Ever heard of a Tivo or a DVR? Seriously, quit the whining and move into the 21st century, will ya.
Every once in a while, when a friend wants to tell me a story, I’ll refuse to listen until they tell it using some needlessly complex narrative technique. I’m way more entertained that anyone ought to be listening to someone recount a weekend trip to the beach in second person omniscient future tense form.
The reason why this cracks me up–and I realize I’m probably totally alone in this–is a big reason why the Event pilot is such a catastrophic failure. It’s ridiculous to use a complex storytelling device when your banal and/or contentless story doesn’t call for it.
Imagine starting a home video of your daughter’s ballet recital in media res with your family mid-sentence on the ride home, and then editing together one-minute segments before and after the recital in random order without ever showing the kid dancing.
The Event is that video. On the other hand, at least I know what the hell a ballet recital is by the end of it.
The show’s moving back and forth – days before – hours before – back to the present is very confusing. Flash Point on another network is easier to follow. Blair Underwood is the only reason I’ll watch this for a while. Your scriptwriters should be fired!!! I don’t know always where I am in the sequence of events. Are the writers on drugs?
funny – that was exactly my conclusion – this thing pulls me along in its wake, despite it’s well-travelled theme, vis a vis V, Alien Nation, District 9, are there others?
phil
Lost was dumb…Flashfoward was interesting…but The Even keeps jumping around to 2 hours ago, three weeks ago…five days from now…too much jumping…painful
go vote: what is the nature of THE EVENT?
I REALLY want The Event to succeed, be entertaining, and maintain a following. I am “lost without Lost” and searching for a new TV adventure, but The Event is so garbled and confusing and loaded with incredibly stupid and naive dialog. I don’t think it will survive. And I am disappointed.
Flop and Bomb the Show.. is all the Event i could ever hope for.. and Reboot Heroes back up.
Flash Forward was a great show that no one gave a chance, because everyone felt betrayed by “Lost.” Every mystery presented in the FF pilot was resolved by the season finale. The acting was superb and the story was top notch.
I personally refuse to watch “the Event.” It just seems like an inferior version of FF.
also,
Everyone seems to be trashing “Lost” lately. Lost was an amazing show whose only crime was being too long.
Also,
This reviewer sucks and his review went on way too long. I stopped reading it a quarter of the way through. Did anyone here finish reading this lame review?
I liked this show, minus some predictable moments and occasional bad acting, but I got into it after watching a few episodes. This happens with most shows that “leave you hanging,” but what has recently disappointed me is the fact that I just recently started to develop a feel for the characters and get into the plot of the story, and I come to find out this Monday that the show will not return until February 28th… this will, in my opinion, ruin the flow of the show and the momentum of the plot and characters that those watching have developed.
I’ve watched every episode of this terrible, terrible show simply because I’m trying to restore my faith in sci-fi storytelling on the small screen and it incredibly gets worse and worse. There are NO characters in this show. In a way all the leads are merely one-dimensional archetypes meaning all those others unfortunate to be in their vicinity are typically like the red shirted guys from Star Trek.
There’s also a lot of crescendoing music leading to commercial breaks cuing the audience that something suspenseful has just happened, curious because nothing has actually happened. The plot revolves like a game of musical chairs only none of the chairs are ever removed, so there’s plenty of movement but no consequences or suspense. Lost had this quality and was often plagued with filler episodes, but we came back because we knew eventually some chairs would be taken away and things would get interesting. This never happens with The Event.
It’s hard to say what “The Event” actually is – was it the plane going missing, a strange seemingly incurable illness suddenly being cured, the collapse of a major American monument, what is the event? I mean Lost, 24, even Flash Forward the title just made sense. “The Event” is just a lazy, stupid title and, after the pilot, anyone with a little common sense should just stay away. Why does the title of the show have to be treated as some closely guarded secret; no show should have a title more mysterious than it’s episodes.
I think the Event is a hint at what some people today regard as planet x crossing into our solar system and causing an extinction level event.