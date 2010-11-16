TV Review: TBS’ ‘Glory Daze’

It wasn’t intentional, but I spent a lot of the past year rewatching Judd Apatow’s short-lived FOX comedy “Undeclared.” I did a partial rewatch back in December when “Undeclared” came in at No. 21 on my list of TV’s Best of the Decade. And then Sepinwall and I did a full revisiting of the series during the summer as a way to fill podcasting time during the sluggish programming weeks.
I’ve also continued to do periodic catch-up marathons on ABC Family’s “Greek,” which I can never be bothered to watch when it’s actually on TV, but which makes for surprisingly perfect in-flight iPhone viewing on cross-country journeys.
Although college-set TV shows and movies have always been less prevalent than their high school-set siblings, it’s a genre I adore. I happily followed Rory Gilmore to Yale, made it through most of the run of “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” followed the West Beverly gang through their time at California University (“Go Condors!”) and I haven’t missed an episode of “Hellcats.” Even if I accept “Animal House” as the genre’s cinematic pinnacle, I can be perfectly happy watching solid (“Drumline”), so-so (“Revenge of the Nerds”) or even sub-mediocre (Sorry, “PCU” and “Stomp the Yard” and too many others to count) entries in the genre.
It’s hard to deny that high school is terrain that has been more diversely mined by storytellers than college. There are cliches aplenty in the high school genre, but perhaps because there are more of them, it’s easier to let certain fields go fallow before replanting the cliches and starting again. With college comedies, if you don’t find a point-of-view or some sort of differentiating factor, all you’re doing is dredging from a very shallow well of cliches.
That brings me to TBS’ “Glory Daze,” which premieres on Tuesday (Aug. 16) night. It’s not bad enough for me to get worked up about its ineptitude, but its creative laziness and unapologetically derivative trappings make it impossible to endorse.
How derivative is “Glory Daze”? Nobody even cares that it snagged its already uncreative title from a 1995 Ben Affleck movie that nobody saw. No, it’s not like repeating the title of that movie is going to hurt or help the show, but at some point in the creative process, somebody must have observed, “You know there was already a college comedy with this title, right?” and somebody must have shrugged and said, “Meh. Who cares?” I feel like that was probably the attitude for a whole bunch of things, where somebody asked if the writers cared they were aping a trope from a prior movie/TV show and the response was, “Meh. Who cares?”
“Glory Daze” opens in the fall of 1986, with a college DJ quoting Polonius’ “To thine own self be true” edict, before adding “How can you be true to yourself if you don’t know who you are yet?”
That’s the theme of “Glory Daze,” just as it’s the theme of “Greek,” “Undeclared” and countless other college entertainments. Kids get to college, escape the yolk of their parents and get to reinvent themselves. Pretty simple, right?
Our central characters in need of reinvention include Everyman Joel (Kelly Blatz), horny Jew Eli (Matt Bush), jock Brian (Hartley Sawyer) and Alex P. Keaton-style prep Jason (Drew Seeley). For reasons that aren’t explained, these generic characters become instant friends. For reasons that aren’t explained, these generic characters decide to do Rush Week together. And because college comedies have taught us that every campus has a single, cool, rule-breaking fraternity overseen by a preternaturally wise and fun upperclassman, these generic characters decide to rush Omega Sigma. Thank you sir, may I have another. Another cliche, that is.
Created by Walt Becker (“Van Wilder”) and Michael LeSieur (“You, Me and Dupree”), “Glory Daze” has carefully studied its filmed college blueprints. Somebody must have looked at the myriad predecessors, calculated the total number of characters viewers can be expected to identify and warm to in a single 42-minute pilot, and then added six extra characters for good measure. Because you have to save time, each character has been given a single trait and it’s hammered home repeatedly, so much so that nobody in the pilot even slightly resembles a real person. Making things even more diffuse are the assorted roommates and potential crushes and future frat brothers who are introduced. And then you have Joel’s parents (a couple comedy cameos that I needn’t spoil for you), the campus’ lone professor (Tim Meadows) and Jason’s baseball coach (David Koechner).
But the problem clearly isn’t just the number of characters we’re being asked to warm to. “Undeclared” had to introduce a similarly expansive core cast and did it in only 22 minutes.
One flaw is that the main male characters were cast too similarly. Yes, the jock is a little bit taller and better looking. Yes, the prep is a little more WASP-y, the Jew a little more Semitic. But I still get the feeling they could all wear the same clothes. The casting directors didn’t go to the CW Pretty Factory, but they went to the Slightly Off-Brand Pretty Factory next door. There’s no room for somebody who looks like a Timm Sharp, a Seth Rogen, a Scott Michael Foster, a Jay Baruchel or a Clark Duke. It’s not going to take an extreme makeover to make any of these guys fit right in with any Greek-lettered house on campus. Calling the young actors boring is an overstatement, but there isn’t a distinctive voice or mannerism among them (nor does the script ask for anything distinctive).
The lipstick on the “Glory Daze” pig is supposed to be its 1986 setting, but the period is treated as superficially as a fraternity theme party, complete with the same occasional use of kitschy ’80s fashions and kitschy ’80s music that “Hellcats” used as a joke just two weeks ago. The time period doesn’t inform the vernacular or world-view of the characters, so it’s just an excuse for predictably trite dramatic irony about things like Ronald Reagan and the implausibility of electronic mail. Sometimes there are visual clues that we’re in the past, but there are no character or theme-driven clues. The approach seems to have been, “Look at how things were exactly the same 24 years ago,” rather than the more layered and interesting, “The world was different 24 years ago, but at its core, here were some things that are universal” approach. Just one of many reasons why “Animal House” is still at the top of the pyramid is that began as a period piece illustrating that different-but-same dichotomy and the passage of 32 years have only amplified and underlined both those differences and those similarities. It’s doubly alien and doubly universal now. In contrast, nothing that happens in the pilot for “Glory Daze” couldn’t have happened in the *exact* same way on an episode of the contemporary “Greek.”
The period setting is mostly an excuse to have these characters pretend that they don’t know that everything they’re doing is a Big Fat College Cliche, even though all of these kids could have worn out their VHS copies of “Animal House.” TBS is hoping that the ideal young target audience for “Glory Daze” will be compatible to the “Conan” audience, but I think “Conan” viewers are probably too smart to accept this show at face value. I’m guessing “Community,” with its subversive embrace of college conventions, is the higher education comedy “Conan” fans would embrace.
I don’t want the essence of this review to be “Glory Daze” isn’t better than “Undeclared” or “Greek.” It isn’t, but that isn’t the point. “Greek” also isn’t as good as “Undeclared,” but I like it because from its pilot, despite being about nearly the exact same thing, it introduced at least a half-dozen characters with their own original voices and with senses of humor that feel both smart and funny. The point of the review ought to be that “Glory Daze” it’s similar to so many college shows and movies and at least initially offered nothing to cause me to say, “Oh. That’s what makes ‘Glory Daze’ its own thing, that’s what makes it ‘Glory Daze.'”
And if it’s just going to be fraternity hijinks and hazing and the normal college routines, I don’t really need to put in the time, even with the accompanying “Best of the ’80s” soundtrack. I’ll probably tune in again, but the draw is likely to be the supporting players like Meadows and Koechner, rather than the primary show around them.
“Glory Daze” premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. on TBS.
this from a reviewer who doesn’t know tuesday from wednesday. it premieres tonight, tuesday, not wednesday. and most of the viewers are younger and didn’t see Animal House 32 years ago. I think it’s fresh and funny! I love the 80’s references.
I agree with Russell! Plus Mr Danny boy writes it premiers “Wednesday Aug 16” just shows he is an idiot. It aired tonight Tuesday, Nov 16. I thought it was a great show and puts a lot of the recently shows to shame. Its fun, funny, and gave me a great laugh on goofy things we did in school!
There is a complete absence of 1986 fashion. One of the frat’s pledges wears a baseball hat with a curled brim. Really? Were cops tazing people in 1986? Um…no. Every girl in the series has flat-ironed hair…um not in 1986. That would be insane. There is NOT one thing resembling 1986 in this show & I am sooooo disappointed
My uncle got tazed when he was in high school by a cop in 1985
Also if you notice, one kid was wearing a “Callahan Auto Parts” t-shirt from 1996’s Tommy Boy. The next scene, he’s wearing the same shirt, except the logo has been taken off.
Bad continuity and wearing a shirt from a movie that would be filmed 10 years later from the show’s setting.
I haven’t seen it yet but I’m pretty sure that it will be better than GREEK. That’s not only one of the worst shows on TV. It’s more like a pg-rated teenie soap for girls that has nothing in common with college comedies aimed at guys like Animal House, Old School or Revenge of the Nerds.
Your comments section is strangely hostile today, Mr. Fienberg. Also, I will continue to watch Greek and likely avoid this show due to the reactions from you and Sepinwall.
Andrew – There’s no arguing with somebody who says that because “Animal House” was 32 years ago, a show that steals from it shamelessly is “fresh and funny.” I’ll live. And, to be honest, “Glory Daze” isn’t *awful*. There are just too many college things better than it…
-Daniel
This review is right on the money! I watched the show first and read this review second, so I could see if others agreed with my assessment. He hit on pretty much everything I noticed during the show.
I was in college right around that time, and I can tell you that the show did very little to capture the look and feel of 1986. They peppered scenes with old stuff here and there, but for the most part you couldn’t tell it took place in ’86 if they didn’t mention it. Did the writers forget what 1986 looked like?
The characters were very one-dimensional, especially the WASPy Republican. Straight out of a cliche, right down to the Republican elephant on his wall. I will watch next week, but I hope it gets better.
I loved the episode. However I’m being picky here… but they need some serious 80’s styling help. Almost every girl in the 80’s had high hair and bangs. Or short and curly, on side higher on the ear. Most of these girls have modern hairdo’s. At least TRY, use wigs or something. The men’s hair is bad too. No mullets, no AHA doo’s, it’s pretty bad. I too, started my Freshman year in 1986, so I’m pretty disappointed with the “look” or lack thereof. I did find it funny though
“the Jew a little more Semitic”
Actually, actor Matt Bush is Italian. The real Jews are too busy playing Percy Jackson and The Green Hornet and Spider-Man.
The show was absolutely hallarious. As to whether or not it captures the “80’s”, I am not sure, for I wasn’t around then, but it most definitely captures the true aspects of fraternity life (grades and maturing overshadowed by pot and partying, brotherhood, and advising upperclassmen). The show fielded some up and coming actors with much potential as well as some of the best guest stars ever seen during one season. Not to mention the fact that Stankowski proved himself as the best “pot head” in television history!
This show may have had its doubts at the start, with truly a mediocre pilot and questionable circumstances (like you said how did they become friends instantly?). However, after watching a few episodes I can say that this show is hilarious and an incredible escape from real life. I found myself constantly smiling and laughing like a little girl during the season finale. Not every show does this now, does it?
Loved the show. I was looking forward to season 2. Sadly, it was cancelled. Stankowski was by far the BEST pothead on TV. He needs to be introduced on “How I Met Your Mother”. Too bad the show has been cancelled. I’m a sucker for the 80’s and Fraternities. Now I’m left watching over-dramatic doctor shows with weekly plane, train and automobile craches. I heard Glory Daze did well with DVR viewers but not so much with on the spot viewers. In my eyes, it was cancelled to early like “Freaks and Geeks”. DAMNIT!!!