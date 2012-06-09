TV Review: ‘True Blood’ makes an anemic Season 5 return

It’s probably appropriate that “True Blood” makes me say and do and write stupid, out-of-character things.
Like last summer, when I reviewed the fourth season premiere, I briefly convinced myself that it was totally OK that “True Blood” was a glib, bloody, utterly soulless enterprise, because Alan Ball didn’t aspire to make a series of substance. I even took the blame upon myself and wrote, “I am at fault for wanting ‘True Blood’ to be more than it is.”
I wrote those words, but it wasn’t true. “True Blood” is at fault for not even being a good version of what it aspires to be, which is doubly bad, because what it aspires to be is so low-brow and trashy. And by failing to be effectively and deliciously low-brow and trashy, “True Blood” has had the odd effect of activating an inner puritanical streak that I didn’t know I possessed.
Last season, during the sixth or seventh lackluster sex scene between Sookie Stackhouse and Eric Northman, I actually found myself thinking, “Geez, maybe it’s time for Anna Paquin to put on some clothing.”
Those thoughts are not in character. Why would I ever think that? Why would Alan Ball want to make me think such awful thoughts?
Early in Season 5, during a sequence in which a newly born vampire zips around a house at accelerated speed, upending lamps and knocking over furniture, I actually found myself musing, “Geez. It’s going to take a long time to clean up this mess.”
I’m not Martha Stewart. I’m not an especially neat person. And no matter how much of a mess is made on-screen in “True Blood,” nobody is ever going to force me to restore order. And yet, in lieu of providing material for my enjoyment, Alan Ball triggered my vicarious OCD tendencies.
Put a different way, what “True Blood” has managed to do, after four-plus seasons, is deaden my appetite for chaos and haphazard anarchy.
A show about the most primal and basic of human desires has battered my poor, defenseless Id into submission.
If you hated the fourth season of “True Blood,” with its overacting witches, neutered Erics and less-than-engaging Shifters, I’m here to provide the saddest of warnings: It doesn’t get better.
[More after the break…]
Coming off a season that I sense was largely disliked by even dedicated fans — I base that sense on exactly how few people popped up on the blog to disagree with my evisceration of the last finale last summer — “True Blood” was in desperate need of a speedy return to form. Already on Twitter, my preliminary reaction to the season has been greeted by several people saying, “I’m only giving the show a few more episodes.” Any viewer hoping for a speedy and efficient resetting of the creative table will be woefully disappointed.
The season could end after Episode 4 and there isn’t a single storyline that I’d be sad to see truncated, a single question I’d be disappointed to have go unanswered.
The first four episodes of Season 5 find “True Blood” at its most directionless and meandering. Despite using nearly the full hour for each episode — padded by “True Blood” standards — Ball and his team of writers haven’t generated enough forward narrative momentum to fill even a single episode. A show which, at its best, was compulsively watchable junk food has become so glutted with uninteresting characters and ill-conceived story arcs that the four episodes moved with a glacial, jittery stop-and-start lurch.
It’s here that readers who found this review only on Google are preparing their, “If you hate the show so much, why do you keep watching?” comments. Save yourself the time. I write about pop culture. It’s my job. I don’t get to choose what media folks are consuming and I don’t think that there’s any point in only paying attention to the things that I love. If “True Blood” is in the collective conversation, I want to be able to take part in that conversation, even if my role is an under-my-breath grumble.
And also, as I keep insisting, with the proper ratio of Jessica/Pam/Eric/Lafayette-to-Everybody Else, “True Blood” was once able to be a show that amused me. It’s not that show anymore. It may never have been that show, even if the ratio has sometimes been more in my preferential favor.
Accepting and acknowledging that people who love “True Blood” already either stopped reading or stuck around only to leave hostile comments at the bottom, I’m going to break the rest of this review into a series of questions and answers that cover the basis that most people — fans or hate-watchers — want to know. If there are any other questions you have, I can add to this review. I aim to please!
Note that there are going to be *some* spoilers here.
What’s happening this season, plot-wise?
Nothing. Lots of vampire bureaucracy. You remember Eric and Bill’s problems with the Vampire Authority? There’s a lot more of that, as well as a lot more of the two characters standing around together as they ponder a group of extremist vampires who believe that people are cattle. Terry’s finally returned to his Iraq War PTSD. Jason’s returned to feeling like a himbo and wishing people would take him more seriously. A few characters have finally realized and begun to get resentful of the lengths everybody goes to keep Sookie alive. Jessica’s throwing frat parties, Pam’s having flashbacks and there are ripples from what happened with Debbie and Tara in the finale.
Is Tara off the show, permanently?
No, silly.
When it comes to Alan Ball and his writing staff, perhaps no criticism is more clear and damning than their utter lack of creative ruthlessness with characters. This is a world in which vampires and other monstrous creatures are constantly prowling the countryside noshing on civilians, but our core cast remains impervious to The True Death. “True Blood” has become a show without any gravity and without any stakes because fans know that the writers are too weak to kill off core characters, even when they ceased to serve any purpose dozens of episodes ago. The show’s solution to characters it doesn’t know how to deal with has always been to just add more characters and let the established characters meander like zombie, zombies being one class of the undead yet to make an appearance on “True Blood.” The gutlessness has progressed to a point where very few of the characters are interesting enough for their deaths to make any impact anyway. There were moments were an Andy or a Hoyt or a Tara or a Sam could have died and the emotional ripples could have lifted the show out of its moribund rut, but that time has passed.
So no. Tara’s not dead. “True Blood” only kills off people you don’t care about (and “hating” is still caring, Tara-haters).
Which of these plotlines were you LEAST interested in?
Oooh, that’s a tough one. It’s been a long time since I’ve cared about anything involving Sam. Lafayette pouting is pretty much a waste of everything great about Lafayette. Terry’s war trauma may become fascinating eventually, but through four episodes it’s a distraction that has literally no connection to any of the other characters, which makes it an impediment to smooth storytelling. The Jason stuff is a rehash of stuff they’ve done multiple times with that character. And as much as I like Chris Bauer, there’s no compelling reason why Andy has to be involved with anything anymore. Oh and self-pitying Sookie isn’t all that great either. There’s too much going on on this show and without a demonstrable “A” story, there’s equal worth given to “F” and “G” storylines which shouldn’t be considered equal.
What’s happening this season, subtext-wise?
Nothing, silly. Alan Ball insists that any allegory or satirical value you get from “True Blood” is a coincidence, which is convenient because it spares him from making any kind of coherent argument. So we’ve got our 20th or 30th different variation on hollow mockery of religious fundamentalism. Check. Fundamentalism… bad. Moving on?
It’s not really subtext, but perhaps the only thing I enjoyed about these early episodes was the exploration of the sire bond between a vampire and his or her maker. We’ve seen how emotional this connection can be, but especially in the third and fourth episodes, there’s some real depth.
Who’s new and are they any good?
Scott Foley dropped in for last the finale as one of Terry’s old war buddies and through four additional episodes, he hasn’t been given anything to do. Playing a particularly powerful vampire, Chris Meloni doesn’t appear until the second episode, but at least he’s having fun, so I don’t want to take anything away from him. Meloni’s joined by a cadre of recognizable actors on the Authority council, including The Swede from “Hell on Wheels,” Doctore from “Spartacus” and Barb from “Cougar Town.” There’s an attractive new vampire played by Lucy Griffiths and several family members to previously established characters and Salome — Yes, THE Salome. That’s a lot of new characters on top of our full returning cast and old friends like Steve Newlin and The Prospect of Russell Edgington.
Surely The Triumphant Return of Russell Edgington helps?
Here’s one of those spoilers I don’t mind providing, because I fear that there really are people out there who will be lured to watch “True Blood” by how sublimely awesome Denis O’Hare was in Season 3: In the first four episodes, Russell Edgington is on screen for less than five seconds. So I view this as less of a spoiler and more of a warning. If you’re sticking around praying Russell is going to be a heart-removing life-vest for the series, you could drown before salvation arrives.
Sigh. Bottom line: Who gets naked?
I could be wrong about this, but I think that of the regular cast members, male and female, we see the most flesh from Bauer. That’s Chris Bauer, not Kristin Bauer van Straten. I think that’s all you need to know. OK. Fine. Meloni takes his shirt off. But Manganiello doesn’t.
I’m going to keep watching, but I probably won’t check in again in blog form until the finale. HitFix’s Geoff Berkshire will be doing weekly recaps and I’m confident he likes the show more than I do, if only because he probably couldn’t like it less.
Maybe Russell Edgington really WILL save the show when he makes his full-fledged return? Maybe Christopher Meloni’s character will get out of the boardroom and wreak havoc? Maybe Terry’s storyline will become the “True Blood” equivalent of “Generation Kill”? Maybe the writers will decide to do an entire episode that’s all Deborah Ann Woll? Maybe the writers will remember why Lafayette was great, back in the day? Maybe Jason Stackhouse will get funny again?
One can always hope.
I wonder how much worse “True Blood” looks coming off of a second mostly exceptional season of “Game of Thrones.” Seeing an HBO drama that successfully blends low-brow, potentially exploitative elements with high dramatic aspirations all within a familiar genre context and featuring a cast of dozens only puts a harsher glare on the HBO drama that fails in every way to do the same.
But that’s unfair to “True Blood,” which fails because it fails, not because “Game of Thrones” succeeds. And it’s probably the subject for a totally different essay/review.
“True Blood” returns to HBO on Sunday, June 10.
Loved the first two seasons. Liked the third season…OK. Never caught up with the fourth season because I sensed that the things I didn’t care about from the end of the third season where only going to get worse. Chatter seemed to confirm this. Still not sure whether I’ll watch any of this season. I love so many of the people on this show, but there’s too many of them, and once the show started darting off onto too many tangents, I lost a lot of interest.
Still jet-lagged, Dan?
Aw, I kid; Cranky Dan’s everyone’s favorite Dan. And I hate True Blood too. I bailed after Season 3, though my wife keeps punishing herself with this drivel for some reason. I’ve really gotta listen to what you and Alan have to say on the podcast.
Ken – The podcast conversation was like this review writ small, because while I remain frustratedly antagonistic towards “True Blood,” Alan’s just totally over the show, so he mostly just let me rant for 10-ish minutes. Very patiently.
And I think I may just take on “jet-lagged” as my new default setting.
-Daniel
You’re right, Alan really didn’t have much to say, which was funny in and of itself. You could tell he was holding back, though.
Gave up on the how mid last season and won’t be returning this season. Never thought I’d prefer a CW show to HBO but I’d to sit thru an ep of TVD than I would TB.
If TVD were on HBO it would get ton of nominations.
I’ll keep watching, though I agree with Dan’s assessment. I approve of the Jessica/Pam/Eric/Lafayette favouritism. And an entire Deborah Ann Woll episode? Why not a whole spin-off series?
This I would support.
I’m kind of disappointed you’re not going to write about it regularly because your anger and hatred at True Blood is seriously entertaining. Me? I’m pissed off that Manganiello doesn’t disrobe in the first 4 episodes. I imagine I’ll be fast-forwarding a lot. I think what drives this show’s ratings is that summer television is more barren than the red waste.
I wonder what happened to that glib woman who was doing the recapping in seasons past?
Hatfield – I love Leslie and nothing at all has happened to her. With Geoff on staff, we just happen to have somebody in-house who watches and is willing to recap (which couldn’t be said for me or for Alan). I have no idea if Geoff will be more enthusiastic than Leslie, but Leslie made me laugh every week…
-Daniel
She made me laugh sometimes too, and I certainly don’t care enough about the show to feel it wasn’t taken seriously enough or something similarly ridiculous. Her approach just didn’t work for me overall, and based on the comments (if I’m remembering correctly) I wasn’t alone, so I wondered if there was a connection.
Not sure if he’s doing them this year, but if he is, I really cannot recommend Gabe at videogums True Bood recaps enough.
He hits the show right where it hurts, drops a few funny vidcaps, and works the “I’m martyring myself for you, snark-addicts” perfectly.
There’s a guy at TV.com, forget the name, who does really good Vampire Diaries recaps, but since TVD is actually, ya know, pretty good, they aren’t as funny.
This is Alan Ball’s last season right? Perhaps that means the series could improve next year?
MrMojo – This will be Ball’s last season as showrunner, yup. Then again, his replacement, Mark Hudis, is a writer on the current staff and the credited writer on one of the first four episodes, so I’m not inherently convinced things will magically improve. But maybe!
-Daniel
True Blood is one of those either you love or hate entities. Season 3 tried to outdo season one and two with gore and 4 was simply a true blood bath. I agree mostly with Dan, as the seasons become increasingly disappointing. After the one true love between Bill & Sookie became the one true love between Bill, Sookie & Eric nothing is sacred. There is no foundation. Anything can and will change. I suppose Tara will be a vampire, the one thing she hates. I’d rather see Chris on Law & Order. I LOVE Stabler! Yes, Lafayette is soft(er) now. I suppose all the relationships are really hard on males because they are even becoming bland for me. But, Eric and Bill are still cute. People who can die the true death this season: Hoyt’s Mom, Sam & his girlfriend, all the panther people (are they still around?), and all minorities since obviously all people of color are gay. Just let Terry & Arlene take over Merlotte’s. They don’t require a further story line, too goofy. … and the thought of repetitive love scenes with Andy… no comment. I just watched season 4 in reruns. If 5 gets off to the same senseless start, it’ll be 2013 before I see it also.
Reply to comment…
And why do u think the people of color should die, even if they are gay?
No offense meant, Drew. Not “even” if they are gay, but if that is the general outcome of all minority characters, I find that a little dull and limiting. Lafayette & Jesus, then Tara. Everyone has something “magical” going on… Tonight the preacher man came on to Jason, and that was a bit of a joke. But for serious homosexual relationships, it seems to be limited to the minorities. Is that the whole of what their character has to offer? And do you really think it is a coincidence? Did you even notice? Let’s see where Pam and Tara go. I’m just saying, at one time, Tara and Sam seemed to be close (even though Sam’s a sensitive guy to everyone).
Thanks Dan, so which of the ladies gets naked? Would kill for Jessica (literally).
John – Like I said, none of the regular cast members. One of the season’s recurring actresses and then a couple glorified extras… It’s not a high-nudity start to the season, such as it goes…
-Daniel
Oh well, at least if we get Nora (Lucy Griffiths) I’ll be happy
I almost only watch the show in the hope that Jessica will finally show something. I guess after last season’s strategically covered red riding hood sex scene, the actress just isn’t willing.
I agree wholeheartedly. Part of the appeal, and the problem with television is that you’re asked to emotionally invest in characters week after week fir season after season. From the very beginning of True Blood I just didn’t give a crap about any of them. A show like Smallville, or Supernatural, or even the American Being Human may have flaws-but I care about the characters-I want to know what happens, where they go, how they figure it out. I even care about characters on Vampire Diaries (as a 30 year old man, you can understand my trepidation in admitting that). The only character in all of the True Blood myths that I found compelling was Godric, and of course, he was just too interesting to keep around for very long. To be honest, I stopped watching after season two and have no interest in even bothering to see more. Why should I invest 3 more seasons of my life into characters I couldn’t care less about. If they would just make it easier to like some of them, I would stick around, but through the first two seasons we learned that Sookie just whines too much, Tara is too full of self pity, Jason is too stupid to go on living, Bill is a new incarnation of Anne Rice’s Louis and Eric is Lestat, one full of self loathing and one that relishes being a vampire. It’s hard to care when the whole of the characterization is made up of all of the negative generic characters of every other story that came before it.
If you stopped watching after S2, why are you commenting on a review of S5? You know shit about the story, but you still feel the need to spew out your ignorant opinion. Nothing you say matters because you know nothing.
“Too many characters, too many plotlines”
This is the problem I’ve had with the show for the past 2 years. I really liked S1&2 way more than I expected to. But then they kept adding more characters, and because it got to *too* many people, there wasn’t enough time to give the newbies enough of an interesting back-story, so I ended up not caring about them.
With S3 I must have fast-forwared though about a third of it (mainly with the people I had no time for), though a wonderfully campish Denis O’Hare just about held most of it together.
With S4 I was practically fast-forwarding at least 50% of each episode before I finally gave up about half-way through. Vampires, witches, wiccans, fairies, werewolves, shapeshifters…ugh, just too much.
Can they just give Jessica her own spin-off already? That would be ace.
Thanks for the heads up Dan, I was only watching because of the prospect of Russell returning. The fact he really isn’t in the forst four hours allows me to finally delete this albatross from my DVR recurring recordings (And for the record I am one of the few who loved season 4, just don’t see them going anywhere from here)
I think TB gave into the hype. They tried to do too much crazy shit and they went off the rails.
I only watch for Eric and Bill anyway, but it’s been getting tough to watch since S2. Although I hate to admit it, I can’t get enough of Jessica looking sexy as hell.
This seems like one of those shows where I’ll keep watching until the end. Just like Weeds/Castle.
There *must* be some kind of twelve-step for Weeds.
(unlike weed itself, which is a one-step: “stop smoking weed.”)
1. Yeap, we love “pissed off Dan” even better than “i dont care at all” Alan.. (sorry, Alan)
2. is amazing how much better TVD is over TB
3. Funny thing, even in this demolishing review, TB remaining fans (addicts?) will find reasons to watch: “Jessica’s Frat Partys ? Pam flashbacks ? Eric has a hot wild sister ? and is played by Lucy Griffiths ?? Russell-ness will be probably contained in the back half instead of spread thin? Melonni, The Swede and Doctore as powerful vamps ? Yowsa !!” lol
ps.. after silliness with Fairies and Witches, if we get Zombies too, im blaming you. >: P
Your review has left me seriously bummed out, Alan. I hated season 4 (and because of my compulsive need to collect the things I watch, I still bought the Blu-ray set, hoping a re-watch might reveal something more enjoyable). I was hoping that by essentially breaking all connection to the series of books, Ball and company might create something more interesting. Your review makes it clear that everything I hate about the show (the overwhelming number of plots, the unnecessary characters, the unwillingness to kill anyone meaningful) has only gotten worse. And to think there’s not even a baser need to watch the show (i.e. nudity)… My Sunday nights may have just gotten significantly less crowded, what with MAD MEN ending tonight, until July 15.
It’s not “WildFire” Alan Sepinwall reviewing, Firewall & Iceberg’s hatchet man is usually “IcePick” Dan Fienberg. lol. (j.k. Dan)
I bet u love the big bang theory.
If I understand correctly I think Dan & Alan feel BBT can be funny, but its a little overrated, and not creatively deep enough to review in a consistent manner, to which agree.. personally i do watch it regularly, altough dont mind misisng a couple of eps and later catching up.. I have the same opinion about Modern Family, but that i barely watch like 2 or 3 eps per season usually.
Dom – I don’t! At ALL.
But I’d LOVE to hear the analogy you were going to make anyway… Because I’m sure it was going to be a smart one!
-Daniel
Snark Factor seven! Aye aye cap’n.
While most of the things you said are true, and very on point I feel like I must point out something: Game of Thrones is a show filled with injustice, cruelty and not a particular guilty pleasure. True Blood is just a fun summer guilty pleasure. I admit – they messed it up with an obnoxious number of characters and by not killing anyone but first 3 seasons were a lot of fun. I feel like I should bare with this season to get to the next one where the new person in charge will hopefully make some changes and use st least some of the good material books gave us.
Vampire Diaries = guilty pleasure.
True Blood = guilty as charged.
Hopefully sentenced to death. NOT undeath.
“that time has passed” NOT “that time has past” – call me a pedant, but I hate bad grammar in articles that many people will read.
Tasha – Not a pedant. Just correct. I like things to be correct. Fixed. Thanks!
-Daniel
Remember proof-readers? Me neither.
Nether does the magazine with best-informed readers in America (The Atlantic), it should be noted.
But other than all that you’re good with it, right?
ALynch – Anything I left out, assume it’s awesome. Or assume that it’s even LESS memorable than the other things I thought were forgettable…
-Daniel
Now for some reason I have this imagine of the near the end of the season, Russell coming to Merlotte’s during a busy night and killing off the half of the cast. Probably won’t happen but would make for an excellent cliffhanger.
Sedeyus – See? Possibilities like that are part of why I keep watching “True Blood.” That won’t happen, but if it were to happen? I’d be miserable if I missed it.
-Daniel
Uh Dan… I have a question? Is there any nude Camilla Luddington this season? She was the only reason that made the last season Californication watchable. I’ll still watch for Pam and Jessica but that’s probably it. That last season of True Blood fuckin’ sucked.
Steven – I *think* she doesn’t appear until a tiny bit later in the season? If memory serves? So… Hope springs eternal!
-Daniel
Loved Season 1, hated Season 2, thought Season 3 was a slight improvement, actually enjoyed Season 4 (perhaps due to lowered expectations).
But it sounds like Season 5 is gonna be everything I hated about Season 2….as in, nothing happens at all
great review, I like when speak the truth to people rather than “sugarcoat” the truth. I also like angry Dan, it’s fun
Wow, almost no one showed up to yell at you! That says almost as much as the review itself
I hate all merlotte related stories because there is no reason Sam couldn’t just shift into a bull elephant, kodiak bear, giant tiger or some other monstrous beast and toss all the stupid redneck werewolves all over the place. I have no idea why I still watch this stupid show
He didn’t retaliate in order to save Luna & Emma, right? Give him a break for chilvary. lol… and for not explaining to Sookie about his brother shifter firing her. Sookie shot someone tonight she didn’t have to. That’s like Anakin crossing over to the dark side. There may be hope for TB yet! :)
Sorry, didnt think this season of Game of Thrones was that great….I mean, what actually happened this season? In the beginning the Lannisters were on the Iron Throne…Then season two was going to be all about GOING TO WAR. The war lasted exactly 10 minutes..and in the end…the Lannisters are still in charge of the Iron Throne. Yawn
Found your review by accident. I could not wait for the first season – anticipated for months and months. Loved the first season, slogged through the second, found one bright spot in the third – Godric – and gave up after he disintegrated.
Watched one single episode – Sookie having sex in bug infested swamp with brainless Eric. As if…
Got that out of my system. Not the best of memories.
How could could deem the second season of GoT “mostly exceptional” is the subject for a totally different hostile comment.
Most people loved the first 2 seasons for one reason: All the characters were together, moving towards the same goal. Season 3 was good, but you could tell they had used up most of the good storylines and would start going off the rails.
Season 4 was total garbage because they started doing too many stories on background characters. The Tara character should’ve died 2 seasons ago. Her stories since season 2 have been dragging the show down. They spend too much time with the Belflours, who don’t really matter to the show’s narrative, and it’s time to retire the Arlene plot lines that try to bring back Renee from Season 1. Stick to Sam, Sookie, Bill, Eric, Alcide, and Lafayette. If the stories don’t directly include them, they are not needed.
Charlaine Harris’ wrote a coherent, imaginative, blood and guts series of novels with amazing characters and fascinating plot lines.
Who knew that fairies were vicious, warlike creatures? Who knew that Elvis had returned as a brain-damaged vampire with a preference for cats’ blood? Great stuff.
True Blood has ignored or bastardized many of the most interesting characters and situations that were so charming (no pun intended) in the novels: Niall, Claude and Claudine; Mr. Cataliades and his half-demon niece, Diantha; Quinn; Amelia Broadway and Bob; villains, such as Andre, Jade Flower, Breandon, and even Sophie Anne LeClerc? Why did the writers feel the need to invent new characters when there were so many to choose from in the Sookie Stackhouse novels?
Please spare me from jackbooted enforcers using high-tech methods torture (I’m referring now to the UV light in Bill’s and Eric’s cells). I thought the knives and teeth the two psycho-fairies used on Sookie in Book 9 were plenty scary.
I appreciate the opportunity to share my thoughts.
Finally someone who speaks the truth of this over rated HBO series! I have to be honest, I loved the first 2 seasons but at this point, I find myself watching it in disgust and only put of respect of the first 2 seasons. This new season can’t get any worse! I mean really? There is absolutely nothing new going on!! At least season 3 and 4 introduced some new supernatural beings but this season does not even have that! It’s like Alan Ball has given up on the show and is just collecting a check! I used to be so excited for Sunday night True blood but now I’d rather do the dishes than catch the new episode!!
I loved the first 3 seasons, 4th started strong for me and waned really quickly. Tried getting into the first eps of season 5…. not happening. There are just too many storylines going now for me to keep track of.
When the core of the show deviated from vampire life and into were-panther/wolf/shifter/fairy/wiccan/demon feuds it felt like everything went adrift. Hopefully they’ll call it at season 5 or make a hard turn to get the show back to where it needs to be.
First season stuck to the book and was amazing. Second season still kept me hooked. 3 was alright. Still looked forward to 4. 4 was meh, and 5 is just god awful! Ball has gold in those books, but he chooses to fill the show will flash and less substabce than ever. It’s just random flashes of crap, and it makes me so sad. I get bored, and embarrassed to watch it, and that’s when I get around to watching it…possibly a week later or so.
Okay so I have read all the books. I LOVED the show when it halfway stuck to the books. Now it’s just dumb, boring but I must admit I still watch just hoping it will get better. I find Sookie annoying and dumb which is weird because she is the main character in the books. I love her in the books and I love that she ends up with Eric. Not soft Eric, real Eric. The show introduces to many unmemorable characters. I think they should go back to the books and the wonderful selection of characters Charlain Harris created. Plus all this religious mumbo jumbo going on with Eric, Bill and the authority has just gotten absurd. The only good thing I like is Bill seems to be going towards a darker path and I’ve always disliked him with Sookie. So yes I’m a book nerd and yes I loved True Blood at first but now its not the same. Go back to the book storylines, ditch the new characters including the Terry&Arlene stories and Andy’s love life. Hopefully next season will be better or I don’t think there will be a season after that. Great blog though! I just googled TB sucks this season and it came up. Glad I found it.
Ps I also highly still enjoy The Vampire Diaries.
First 2 seasons were good, the rest were just…well…shit.
I wish Tara just died when here time came. And I kinda wish Sam died, as much as I like his character, his plot is going nowhere with him trying to rescue the pup wolf.
Season 5 is terrible indeed. I quit after 5 episodes. What a waste. I very much liked the show in its first seasons. Its decline probably started in season 3. Will I watch the next season? No, unless I first read some very positive reviews, because this is a total waste of time.