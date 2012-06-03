TV series based on ‘Scream’ movie franchise in the works

#Wes Craven #MTV
06.03.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Just when you thought it was safe to count Ghostface out for good, the killer (err, costume worn by a succession of different killers) may be rising again on the small-screen.

With the relative box-office disappointment of last year’s “Scream 4,” which failed to reach the same level of success as its three predecessors, MTV is looking to give the horror franchise a second life as a weekly TV series, according to TVLine. It’s unknown at this time whether writer Kevin Williamson or director Wes Craven will have any involvement in the project.

The network is currently searching for a writer to pen the pilot.

“Scream 4” grossed a disappointing $18 million in its opening weekend last April, on its way to a domestic total of less than $40 million.

Would you like to see a “Scream” TV series, or is it best to put the franchise to bed for good? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Craven#MTV
TAGSKEVIN WILLIAMSONMTVSCREAMScream TV serieswes craven

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP