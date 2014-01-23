Elisabeth Moss’ ‘The One I Love’ is officially coming to theaters

“Love” was all around at Sundance this week, as Radius-TWC gave some love to the Sundance entry “The One I Love,” while Sony Pictures Classics fell for “Love is Strange.”

Firstly, Radius-TWC has picked up the worldwide rights for “One I Love” for a reported $2 million just 24 hours or so after it made its debut at the fest, according to Deadline.

“The One I Love” stars Sundance regular Mark Duplass, “Mad Men’s” Elisabeth Moss and Ted Danson, and centers on a couple who take a weekend vacation together in the hopes of salvaging their imploding marriage.

The film serves as Charlie McDowell’ directorial debut.

Meanwhile, the North American and German rights to Ira Sachs’ “Love Is Strange” were nabbed by SPC in a deal reported to be worth over $1 million, according to The Wrap.

The film stars John Lithgow and Alfred Molina as a New York couple who face discrimination after getting married, and are forced to live apart from one another.

It also stars Marisa Tomei, Darren Burrows, and Charlie Tahan.

Earlier this week Sony Classics also picked up rights to Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, and the Icelandic road trip comedy “Land Ho!,” co-directed by Aaron Katz and Martha Stephens.

