Who's that band? Twenty One Pilots on the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

04.14.14

The band Twenty One Pilots got a lot of high-profile exposure on Sunday night for their performance of the song “Car Radio” during the MTV Movie Awards.

New fans may be delighted to learn the Ohio-bred band has been around for three years, though their most recent release “Vessel” was picked up by Fueled By Ramen; the album is a mix of old and newer material, with “Car Radio” its third single.

The piano-rap-synth hybrid featured vocalist Tyler Joseph bounding around the curved stage and the crowd, which was decked out in white masks for the performance. Drummer Josh Dun bounced behind his kit.

What did you think of Twenty One Pilots and “Car Radio?”

