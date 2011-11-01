‘Twilight’ actor Taylor Lautner aims for indie cred as star of new Gus Van Sant film

Wow, what exactly is going on today? First we get wind that Amanda Seyfried is in talks to star as ’70s porn actress Linda Lovelace, then we hear that Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts are angling for adult legitimacy in a film written and directed by freaking Harmony Korine, and now – now! – Taylor Lautner is negotiating to star in a new Gus Van Sant movie. Is your head spinning yet?
Anyway, it appears that the recent rumors of a Lautner/Van Sant collaboration are true, as the Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that the “Twilight” actor is “finalizing a deal” to star in an independent movie to be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, who most recently helmed the little-seen romantic drama “Restless” starring Henry Hopper and Mia Wasikowska. The project, the plot details of which haven’t yet been disclosed, is based on a non-fiction article in The New Yorker that Lautner recently optioned via his production shingle Quick Six.
While no screenwriter has yet been announced for the project, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Oscar-winning scribe Dustin Lance Black were to emerge as the lucky pick (not a bad guess, given both Black and Van Sant’s previous highly-successful collaboration on “Milk” and the fact that the two were recently spotted dining with Lautner – who was asked about and confirmed the meeting in a recent GQ Australia interview – at a Los Angeles restaurant).
In any case, Lautner is obviously attempting to establish some measure of “respectability” with this new project, reportedly a small-budget affair that looks to veer sharply from his “Twilight” roots. Of course, his first starring effort outside the blockbuster teen-vamp franchise was the recent action-thriller “Abduction”, which failed to catch fire with either critics or audiences when it was released in September. It goes without saying that the young thesp can’t afford many more clunkers like that if he’s going to keep his career afloat once the “Twilight” series – the next entry of which is “Breaking Dawn – Part 1”, releasing Nov. 18th – reaches the end of its run next year.
Abduction had a production budget of $35 million but has made $72 million back. Hardly a clucker. I give him credit for challenging himself professionally.
It just proves he's not a leading man. If the film had been well received critically and was still a "flop", we would be having a different discussion. But the fact that he has yet to prove himself in the talent department and clearly does not have mass appeal outside of the Twilight franchise, signifies his lack of movie star credentials. Plus, foreign box office did twice as much as domestic, so he clearly does not have a large fan base stateside.
Did you ever graduate from high school or are you just dumb? A movie making TWICE it’s production budget is not a flop. The international market is the where the money is made these days. Get with the program. Johnny Depp makes a billion for Disney due to the “foreign” box office are you saying HE also lacks star power? What about all the blockbuster fanboy movies who make most of their money internationally. Don’t be a hater, educate yourself woman.
The point is the movie opened to terrible reviews and middling box office. It certainly wasn’t the kind of response the studio was hoping for, especially with what they were trying to sell- the next action star. That’s the point. Comparing this dude to Johnny Depp is foolish. Depp can recover from a bad film and the fact that he is a respected actor for the most part puts him in a completely different category than Lautner. Abduction is a genre film & Lautner got paid a lot of money to make it (in the 7 million range) so in return it was supposed to make A LOT of money. It wasn’t supposed to get beat at the box office by a movie about sea life. If you had “educated” yourself, you would remember that Pattinson’s first venture outside the Twilight franchise in ‘Remember Me’ wasn’t a critical darling but fared better than the horrific 4% and ALSO made back half its budget in its opening weekend & tripled its budget at the end of its run. Abduction made about 11 mil its opening weekend.
People like Laura just want to bash the kid. If it made 200 mil they’d find other reasons to trash him. They can’t be objective. Abduction did well for him. Eveyrone in the industry knew it was a clunker but they are all happy it made money. He gets the credit.
It’s a smart move on his part and his agents’ part, since Abduction proved he can’t headline a movie. In the interest of doing something different and trying to establish some credibility, and growth as an actor, it’s very smart with someone with the financial success he’s had to produce, and to find a well-respected director to try to help prove him as an actor. Will Smith took a similar route, the first few movies he did after Fresh Prince were a success were little indies no one expected to be huge successes, as a way of getting his feet wet. The problem is Lautner must now do this AFTER the success of the Twilight franchise and with all of Hollywood watching. Personally, I don’t see a lot of talent currently in Lautner, but people can improve tremendously on the job, and he appears to have the tenacity to stick with it. It’s doubly interesting that someone like Van Sant would also be interested in the deal, but then again, looks at the abysmal box office of Restless. If he can attach someone with Lautner’s drawing power, the film may not do Blockbuster numbers, but it will certainly do more than Restless did. Could be a big win for both parties if Van Sant can help Lautner improve, and a kind of fascinating to see two different sides of Hollywood coming together to try to keep careers afloat in the current Hollywood climate of sequels, remakes, and adaptations.
