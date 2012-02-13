‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ bests ‘Eclipse’ with DVD/Blu-ray sales of 3.2 million

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” unsurprisingly posted blockbuster numbers in the first weekend of its DVD/Blu-ray release, moving 3.2 million units – an 18% increase over “Eclipse”, which sold 2.7 million over the same period. The percentage increase for Video On Demand was even higher – a whopping 142% over its predecessor, representing around 80,000 purchases.

Walmart and Target once again helped boost sales by billing the DVD/Blu-ray release as an event, with copies going on sale at 12:01am Saturday. The promise of exclusive versions of the discs not available anywhere else helped lure fans to the big box stores in the wee hours.

With global box-office of more than $700 million, “Breaking Dawn” was an unqualified success in its theatrical run, coming in second only to “New Moon” in worldwide grosses. The final installment in the franchise, “Breaking Dawn – Part 2”, hits theaters on November 16th.





Did anyone reading stand in line over the weekend for the DVD/Blu-ray’s midnight release? Was the extra material/alternative packaging offered by Target and Walmart worth the trouble? Sound off in the comments!