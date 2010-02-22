‘Twilight’ goes to the Oscars as Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart confirmed to present

As revealed here way back in early January, Taylor Lautner will be presenting at this year’s 82nd Academy Awards. However, not only will the “Twilight” star be appearing at the Kodak Thater, but his co-star Kristen Stewart will be on hand as well. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Lautner, Stewart, Zac Efron and Miley Cyrus would all be part of the March 7 event today

This isn’t surprising as co-produce Adam Shankman has made it a priority to get younger “stars” to appear on the show and “New Moon” was one of 2009’s biggest blockbusters. Last year, Robert Pattinson made his Oscar debut as a presenter. It is unclear if he will return for a second go around. Lautner and Stewart will be joining Anna Kendrick, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Up in the Air” in representing the popular “Twilight” franchise.

Both Cyrus and Efron, however, have previously appeared on the Academy Awards. Efron participated in a musical number with last year’s host Hugh Jackman and Beyonce a year ago. Cyrus was also on hand for the 81st edition of the show.

While Lautner only has “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” in the can, the Oscar appearance is a huge opportunity for Stewart to promote her upcoming drama “The Runaways” opening only a few weeks after the show on March 19. Efron is an old friend of Shankman’s having appeared in the director’s musical “Hairspray” and in “17 Again” which he produced. Cyrus was overlooked in the Best Original Song category for her contributions to “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” but she also has her first non-“Hannah” role on deck in “The Last Song” on March 31.

While last year’s show tried to keep as many of the presenters secret, it’s unclear if this year’s edition will announce all of the attendees beforehand. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin will co-host Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday, March 7. The Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. As always, look for continuing coverage on HitFix and Awards Campaign.

