‘Twilight’ producers and ‘Wackness’ director bringing ‘Legend’ to life

“Twilight Saga” producers Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are teaming with CBS Films and director Jonathan Levine (“The Wackness”)Â to adapt Marie Lu’s upcoming sci-fi novel “Legend” for the big screen.

A century into the future, North America is split into two warring nations.Â A Robin Hood-like vigilante named Day starts an unlikely alliance with June, a teenage bounty hunter who has been hired to bring Day to justice. Together, the duo face down their totalitarian leaders.

Penguin is releasing Lu’s novel –the first part of a trilogy, natch — on November 29th.

Levine’s latest film,Â “50/50,”Â stars Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anna Kendrick. It is scheduled to open this September.Â