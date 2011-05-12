‘Twilight’ producers and ‘Wackness’ director bringing ‘Legend’ to life

05.12.11 7 years ago

“Twilight Saga” producers Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are teaming with CBS Films and director Jonathan Levine (“The Wackness”)Â to adapt Marie Lu’s upcoming sci-fi novel “Legend” for the big screen.

A century into the future, North America is split into two warring nations.Â A Robin Hood-like vigilante named Day starts an unlikely alliance with June, a teenage bounty hunter who has been hired to bring Day to justice. Together, the duo face down their totalitarian leaders.

Penguin is releasing Lu’s novel –the first part of a trilogy, natch — on November 29th.

Levine’s latest film,Â “50/50,”Â stars Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anna Kendrick. It is scheduled to open this September.Â 

