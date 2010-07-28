‘Twilight’s’ Edi Gathegi will adapt as Darwin in ‘X-Men: First Class’

Many fans were disappointed 20th Century Fox didn’t have any sort of presence for “X-Men: First Class” at Comic-Con this past weekend, but that is most likely because director Matthew Vaughn is hard at work putting the final touches on the cast for the mutant thriller.

Vaughn, best known for “Kick-Ass” and “Stardust,” has already recruited James McAvoy (Prof. Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Alice Eve (Emma Frost, aka The White Queen), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Caleb Landry Jones (Banshee), Lucas Till (Alec Summer, aka Havoc) and Kevin Bacon to play a still unrevealed villain. Now, Deadline reports scene stealing Edi Gathegi, who portrayed the evil vampire Laurent in “Twilight” and “New Moon,” will bring the lesser known Darwin to the big screen.

A mutant with the ability to adapt to any environment, Darwin actually has the potential to be one of the more powerful X-Men. The character is actually a recent creation, first appearing in the “X-Men: Deadly Genesis” comic book mini-series just four years ago.

It’s expected Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Jean Grey (Marvel Girl) will also appear in the picture, but Vaughn is running out of time to cast the roles. Production needs to start momentary for the picture to make its June 3, 2011 release date.