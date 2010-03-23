‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ poster revealed

If there was any question what the main conflict in this third “Twilight” film would be, the new poster for “Eclipse” clears that right up.

Bella (Kristen Stewart) is flanked by Edward (Robert Pattinson, with gold eyes) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) in this dramatic, dark and simple image, with the ambiguous message: “It all begins… with a choice.”

Fans of the series already were clued into further details of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” love triangle with the first trailer-teaser, released earlier this month. Bella is not only threatened with a vampire hungry for her death, but a vampire hungry for her love and a werewolf after the same. Now we’re hungry.

“Eclipse” heads to theaters June 30. Let us know: Are you going?

Click here to watch a larger version of the trailer video.