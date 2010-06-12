‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ Press Conference Live Blog: The Bad Vampires

2:00 p.m. PT First off, an apology. It was never my intent to live-blog every press conference *except* for the Wolfpack. It was all about timing. I didn’t plan on live-blogging The Cullens either, but I had enough time between panels to set up a post an other things. With the Wolfpack, I did not. Neither the Cullens *nor* The Wolfpack were especially interesting, but I probably should have either done both or neither…

2:03 p.m. Up next here? The panel the Summit people are calling it the Bad Vampires. That means Dakota Fanning, Bryce Dallas Howard and Xavier Samuel. After the break…

2:09 p.m. Here they come. They’re vampires and they’re BAD…

2:12 p.m. “This is the first time I’ve ever gotten to play the same character in a different film and it was really great,” says Dakota Fanning, whose journey through puberty remains disturbing.

2:12 p.m. Bryce Dallas Howard had been obsessed with the book, specifically the “dangerous” love between Edward and Bella.

2:13 p.m. Regarding the fights with Edward, Bryce says there was an awareness of not wanting to damage the face of a fellow actor. “I just new that I rustled his hair, perhaps millions of young women would want to kill me,” she says.

2:15 p.m. Xavier Samuel is, apparently, British. I’m sure I knew this before, but now I actually remember.

2:16 p.m. Do family and friends grill new people in the franchise? “I want to know what your experience is like, because you’re in high school,” Bryce says, passing the buck to Fanning, who instead says that her friends are accustomed to that and don’t ask questions.

2:17 p.m. Howard refers to herself as a “Twi-Hard,” which is kinda charming.

2:18 p.m. “My mother has made it her personal mission to monitor all of the information about me on the Internet,” Samuel says. “She really has,” Howard adds. Samuel admits that he’s been asked to bring back a plastic cup that Rob sipped from.

2:19 p.m. Because he plays a bad guy and an outsider, Samuel worried he might not be welcomed, but everybody was nice and kind. “No stunts and no initiations,” Samuel says, saying that he locked eyes with Howard at the airport and they bonded.

2:19 p.m. Howard is asked for hair stories. She apparently had just dyed her hair dark before she got the part. Then she showed up on set, “And they were like, ‘This is not the girl we hired.'” So she wore a wig. That won’t sound so surprising after you actually watch the movie. It kinda looks like a wig.

2:20 p.m. Guh. Samuel is Australian. Sorry. I apologized for that before anybody had the time to correct me. So there’s that. “It’s certainly a baptism by fire and a wonderful introduction into American film,” Samuel says. “You could make 100 Australian films for the budget of any number of American films.”

2:22 p.m. Dakota and Kristen got so accustomed to seeing each other on “The Runaways” that it was “really, really weird at first” to see each other in the very different context of “Eclipse.”

2:23 p.m. “I had a lot of conversations with David Slade about how to approach Riley and not delve into the cliches of the stereotypical vampire thing,” Samuel says, calling his “Eclipse” character “a tragic figure in a way,” saying the key was to understanding that he’s a vampire, but he still has human blood in his body.

2:24 p.m. “This morning I took the ACT exam,” Fanning says in response to a question about future plans. She says she’s “kind of” decided on the college she wants to go to, but she won’t say. This is confusing, because in my mind, she’s six.

2:25 p.m. Howard has a Clint Eastwood directed supernatural film this year, as well as a comedy with Seth Rogen now know as “untitled comedy.” Of the Clint Eastwood movie, she only says that they’re being secretive about the process still and she doesn’t want to be the first person to mess up and spill the secret.

2:25 p.m. Samuel has a role in Roland Emmerich’s “Anonymous,” a costume drama about the person who *really* wrote Shakespeare’s plays. And by that, I mean Shakespeare.

2:28 p.m. Fanning spent like three days on set, so she doesn’t recall any pranks from set. Howard, however, insists it was a fun set.

2:28 p.m. Did this feel like making a horror film? No. [Look, the press conferences can’t *all* be thrilling.] Howard, however, calls it “an epic action film.”

2:29 p.m. What was their most challenging scene? “My one scene was *really* hard,” Fanny cracks. She just wanted to do the best she could in that little moment. Howard says the most challenging scene was the final battle sequence, noting “I certainly didn’t want to punch Robert Pattinson in the face.” And Samuel says the most challenging thing was always bringing your A-game and being your best. This is a little bit like being at a job interview and saying the worst quality about you is that you sometimes work try too hard and try to do too well.

2:32 p.m. “It is intimidating talking to Stephenie, although she’s not an intimidating person,” Howard says. She wanted to make sure she got Victoria’s voice right and had to go to the author to do it justice.

2:33 p.m. That’s all, folks. That was a long day of live-blogging.