‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ Press Conference Live Blog: The Cullens

12:21 p.m. PT Robert Pattinson only just left us, but now we’re rushing The Cullens in.

12:23 p.m. Peter Facinelli, Liz Reaser, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz after the break…

12:23 p.m. This may get chaotic. Lots of people.

12:24 p.m. I take that back. Kellan is not here. And I wouldn’t recognize Rathbone if I saw him in the street. Geez he looks different.

12:26 p.m. “If you look at it from one side, he saved them, but if you look at it from a different point of view, it was a selfish action,” Facinelli says, regarding Carlyle’s feelings about his family and what brought them together.

12:27 p.m. Why should people see the movie? The film has something for everyone, Greene says. It’s got action! A love triangle! Jackson celebrates the “visceral vampire action.” Reaser is a David Slade fan and says he’s made the movie more dynamic. Nikki says it deals with very universal topics. Nikki admits that sometimes they’re “screaming and clawing” to show something within the love triangle. “I think there was a misconception when ‘Twilight’ came out that it was just for pre-teen girls and teenage girls,” Facinelli says, claiming that men love the series, even if he compares it to a guy driving along listening to Barry Manilow on his stereo. Facinelli says that as a guy, this was his favorite book. “It’s got a lot of things going on for a lot of different people,” Facinelli promises, saying that fans from six to 80 have told him the same.

12:31 p.m. “I think it says a lot about Rosalie that she’s willing to contribute,” Nikki jokes when asked about what it says about the Cullens that they bond together around this outside, Bella. She adds, “I think it says a lot that when it comes down to it, the family is really willing to step up.” Facinelli adds, “We just want [Edward] to be happy.” Jackson adds, “It’s kind of a ‘Guest Who’s Coming to Dinner’ vibe.” I like that comparison.

12:34 p.m. Would they be open to doing spinoff films or whatever? “‘Twilight: The Musical’? Oh yeah, I’ve got my tap shoes prepared,” Facinelli says, grateful to what the “Twilight” films have done for all of them. “It’s cool for me to be in something that I’m a fan of as well,” he says. Nobody else answers. [There’s an *off* chance that the first quote there was from Jackson Rathbone. My angle here is tough.]

12:35 p.m. “I tried to add different things to make it my own. Definitely I had my vision of who Carlyle was,” Facinelli says, though he still says he sticks more to what was in the books. Carlyle’s scarves? All Peter!!! “I always thought of Carlyle as a perfect gentleman,” Facinelli explains, though he also suggests it might have something to do with not having his neck exposed. In “Eclipse,” though, the scarves have been toned down. There’s a scene in the movie where Carlyle addresses the werewolves and he did that scarf-free and then the scarves don’t return. He adds, “Maybe in ‘Breaking Dawn,’ we can bring them back.”

12:38 p.m. Fashion question for the ladies. Ashley has, indeed, lightened her hair! Apparently she did the hair lightening without telling Her Team. I’m not sure I’d have noticed, but she looks pretty darned attractive, regardless.

12:39 p.m. “I don’t know what I’m wearing,” Nikki Reed whispers. Don’t worry, Nikki! Wouldn’t have known how to spell the designer’s name anyway. Nikki vamps as Reaser checks her tag. The answer? Etro. I hope I spelled that correctly. Jackson, however, is changing clothes today for different things. [Hmmm… Listening to Jackson, I’m now thinking the music answer was him.]

12:41 p.m. They call their contact lenses “hubcaps.” They all have to spray paint their entire bodies, “Because none of us are as pale as a vampire,” Nikki explains.

12:42 p.m. “Being surrounded by another bunch of vampires helps,” Greene says, explaining what helps her get into character (beyond the contacts, makeup, etc). Facinelli adds, “We should all just go to a Starbucks” afterwards.

12:43 p.m. Facinelli is looking forward to working with Bill Condon. “You don’t get complacent,” Facinelli says, explaining the “freshness” that comes from working with different directors. He’s then asked about “Nurse Jackie” and “rumors” he may be up for an Emmy nomination. He’s used to working with different directors from his TV work. He calls Catherine Hardicke a cheerleader, compares “cool-as-ice” Chris Weitz to Carlyle Cullen and then says that David Slade was a mixture of both of the previous directors. He shot Season Two of “Nurse Jackie” and “Eclipse” at the same time. “They’re so distinct, those characters, that there’s no way of confusing them.”

12:46 p.m. What are they acting with in the werewolf scenes? Jackson says, “There’s a little guy in a gray suit.” And Facinelli adds, “If we’re lucky. It’s usually just a cardboard cutout.” Nikki says that Taylor Lautner didn’t want Kristen to have to act with a cardboard cutout, so he dressed in a skin-tight silver suit to play scenes opposite us. “He didn’t do that for us,” Facinelli kids.

