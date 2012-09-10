‘Twilight Saga’ marathon to hit theaters ahead of ‘Breaking Dawn’ release

Get your jammies ready, “Twilight” maniacs – there’s a movie marathon coming that’s been tailored just for you.

Summit Entertainment will be holding back-to-back(-to-back-to-back) screenings of all four previous entries in the blockbuster “Twilight” franchise on November 15 in theaters across the country, in anticipation of “Breaking Dawn – Part 2″‘s release the following day.

Of course, because they like you (a.k.a. your parents’ money) so much, the studio will also be holding special 10 PM screenings of “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” on the evening of the 15th (i.e. shortly after audiences have watched the first four films in chronological order earlier in the day) so as to “accommodate demand…[and make the film] available to moviegoers of many ages.” How thoughtful!

As an added bonus for marathon ticket-holders, Summit will also be screening “exclusive interstitial content” between the films, as well as offering up a “special event-only lanyard” in which attendees can preserve their ticket stubs for all eternity.

Information on specific screening times, locations and prices to be announced shortly.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” is slated to hit theaters on November 16. You can watch the latest trailer here.