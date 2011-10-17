‘Twilight’ stars Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner to leave their mark in cement

In a move that has nothing at all to do with the impending release of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and everything to do with celebrating three extraordinary careers, it’s been announced that stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner will leave their hand and footprints in the cement at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood during a ceremony to be held on November 3rd.

As noted in the press release, the longstanding handprints ceremony is “the most selective of all” Hollywood honors, including both the Academy Awards and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Indeed, only around 250 entertainment-industry luminaries have been immortalized there since the opening of the theater in 1927.

Grauman’s Chinese Theater is one of the top five tourist destinations in Los Angeles.

In 2007, another ceremony completely unrelated to the release of a new film occurred when Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the stars of the blockbuster “Harry Potter” series, were made a permanent part of the iconic Hollywood location two days before “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” hit theaters.

“Twilight” fans who either don’t live in Los Angeles or can’t afford to fly cross-country with their families for the event can watch the ceremony unfolding live by clicking over to http://www.chinesetheatres.com on November 3rd at 10 AM PDT.



“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” hits theaters November 18th.