‘Twilight’ stars Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner to leave their mark in cement

In a move that has nothing at all to do with the impending release of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and everything to do with celebrating three extraordinary careers, it’s been announced that stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner will leave their hand and footprints in the cement at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood during a ceremony to be held on November 3rd.
As noted in the press release, the longstanding handprints ceremony is “the most selective of all” Hollywood honors, including both the Academy Awards and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Indeed, only around 250 entertainment-industry luminaries have been immortalized there since the opening of the theater in 1927.
Grauman’s Chinese Theater is one of the top five tourist destinations in Los Angeles.
In 2007, another ceremony completely unrelated to the release of a new film occurred when Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the stars of the blockbuster “Harry Potter” series, were made a permanent part of the iconic Hollywood location two days before “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” hit theaters.
“Twilight” fans who either don’t live in Los Angeles or can’t afford to fly cross-country with their families for the event can watch the ceremony unfolding live by clicking over to http://www.chinesetheatres.com on November 3rd at 10 AM PDT.
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” hits theaters November 18th.
They were part of a pop culture phenomenon which will leave a mark on Hollywood.
I dont see whats wrong with it, they have made their respective marks in pop culture. More than the WOW generation. Sad thing, there will always be haters that cant live up to normal standards, so they degrade to make their lives tolerable again. And yes, please, go back to WOW in your parents basement.
That is very stereotypical and one reason why people like ou two have downgraded the mentality of today’s society.
It saddens me that people like Robert de Niro or Dustin Hoffman don’t have their names here after decades of dediction to film but three horrible actors get their hands there because “the new generation” feels Twilight is the greatest thing ever. It is insulting to popular culture. Popular Culture does not regard things as good. The study of Popular Culture as a discourse is the focus on why things are popular. Sometimes its for good reasons, sometimes for bad. Twilight is part of the bad, and I don’t feel they should be rewarded for such.
Acting is a talent than Stuart lacks. Yes, she was an actor in a sucessful movie series but should she get this? Um, no. Same with SharkBoy and that other kid. Might as well hand out cement blocks to every hit-movie actor and actress….
Perhaps Pattinson deserves it (he DID star in good movies and did do a good job there), but these piss-poor acting disasters Lautner and Stewart don’t.
And the WOW generation has had a much, MUCH larger effect on culture. Suggesting that Twilight is more popular than WOW is… laughable.
What a joke, how do these three get to do this when Legends of the industry still haven’t, even though I love Harry Potter and hate Twilight, the three Potter kids probably shouldn’t have had this done either, but at the very least, Potter actually has great acting and a great script, Twilight is far from good in all regards, fanboy/fangirl blindness contributes to all its support, horrible set of films
The problem I see with it is that they really aren’t that great os actors. So because of a book series that a woman wrote 3 actors that portrayed her characters are going to get one of the greatest honors in an actors career? I don’t understand this. The twilight series was the only decent thing these actors have accomplished! I mean, has anybody even seen abudction?
Yes, I don’t mind twilight. I thought they did a good job portraying the characters…but no I don’t think they are ready, or deserve to be immortalized like so many great actors that have had amazing distinguished careers. And yes, I thought the same thing about the harry potter threesome.
wow… I really lost all my respect for Hollywood
I think the theater should be left to the legends, like Marilyn, Mae West, and Gable. While I do love the Twilight Saga, and Lautner, they should do something different and new if Hollywood wants to immortalize them.
And before you scrutinize me, I am in my twenties and a college grad. If I was going to be given this oppurtunity, I’d shoot it down, simply because the Grauman should be for the golden legends.
