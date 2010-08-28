‘Twilight’ vampire powers up for ABC’s ‘No Ordinary Family’

“Twilight” franchise favorite (somebody’s favorite, we’re sure) Jackson Rathbone has reportedly nabbed a not-so-ordinary guest role on ABC’s new superpowered dramedy “No Ordinary Family.”

Why is the role not-so-ordinary? According to Michael Ausiello at EW , it’s a guest role with the potential to be a recurring role.

Ausiello says that Rathbone will play a high school student named Trent Stafford, a classmate of Kay Panabaker’s Daphne, oldest daughter in the show’s central specially-abled family.

This casting caps an especially lucrative summer for Rathbone. “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” his third tour-of-duty as Jasper, has made over $650 million worldwide and despite general critical mockery, “The Last Airbender” has made more than $225 million worldwide.

Other TV credits for the 25-year-old Rathbone include guest appearances on “Criminal Minds” and “The Cleaner” and a regular role on “Beautiful People.”

The fourth and fifth films in the “Twilight Saga,” the two-part “Breaking Dawn,” are expected to begin production this November in both Vancouver and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” will premiere on Nov. 18, 2011, with “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” opening on Nov. 16, 2012, depending on the fulfillment of certain Mayan prophesies.