‘Twilight’ writer to head up ‘Jessica Jones’ TV series for Marvel and Netflix

Jessica Jones just got one step closer to her small-screen debut.

“Twilight 1-5” screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg has been brought on to write and executive-produce Netflix’s forthcoming TV series based on the Marvel hero, three years after she was first tapped to create a “Jessica Jones” series when the project was set up at ABC, according to Deadline. The show is the second of four new superhero series slated to be produced under the Marvel-Netflix deal announced last week that will culminate in a climactic “Defenders” miniseries.

The “Jessica Jones” news follows on the heels of today’s earlier report that Drew Goddard (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Lost”) has been hired to spearhead “Daredevil,” slated to be the first of the new Netflix series to make its debut.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos, Jessica Jones acquired her superhuman abilities after being exposed to radiation in a tragic accident that took the lives of her entire family. In the comics the character ultimately hangs up her costume to start her own detective agency.

