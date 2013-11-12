‘Twilight’ writer to head up ‘Jessica Jones’ TV series for Marvel and Netflix

#Jessica Jones #Netflix #Marvel
11.12.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Jessica Jones just got one step closer to her small-screen debut.

“Twilight 1-5” screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg has been brought on to write and executive-produce Netflix’s forthcoming TV series based on the Marvel hero, three years after she was first tapped to create a “Jessica Jones” series when the project was set up at ABC, according to Deadline. The show is the second of four new superhero series slated to be produced under the Marvel-Netflix deal announced last week that will culminate in a climactic “Defenders” miniseries.

The “Jessica Jones” news follows on the heels of today’s earlier report that Drew Goddard (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Lost”) has been hired to spearhead “Daredevil,” slated to be the first of the new Netflix series to make its debut.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos, Jessica Jones acquired her superhuman abilities after being exposed to radiation in a tragic accident that took the lives of her entire family. In the comics the character ultimately hangs up her costume to start her own detective agency.

Do you think Rosenberg is the right choice to take the reins of “Jessica Jones”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jessica Jones#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSJessica JonesMarvelMELISSA ROSENBERGNETFLIX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP