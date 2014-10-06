“Twin Peaks” co-creator offers some details on the Showtime revival

Will original cast members return? Co-creator Mark Frost says: “Those who want to see old faces, and those would like to see new faces, none of them will be disappointed. It”s far too early to talk specifics about people. We”re not at that stage in the process.” PLUS: Will they revisit the Laura Palmer mystery?

“Mulaney” debuts to a very disappointing 2.3 million

The John Mulaney sitcom lost half of its “Family Guy” lead-in's 18-49 demo viewers.

Nat Geo”s “Killing Jesus” will feature Kelsey Grammer, Stephen Moyer, Emmanuelle Chriqui and John Rhys Davis

Jesus Christ will be played by Haaz Sleiman.

Woman in Sarah Silverman”s “SNL” monologue: “I had absolutely no idea that I would be on camera”

“NONE,” the woman who let Sarah Silverman sit on her lap wrote on Reddit. “I was not prepared at all, and my family said that it sounded like I might cry. Nope, but I was SO nervous. It seemed to go ok though, and I had the experience of a lifetime!!”



Andy Cohen”s interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice has been expanded to 2 nights

Part 2 of “Watch What Happens Live episode: One-On-One With Teresa And Joe” will air on Thursday, following tonight”s Part 1. PLUS: Watch a preview.

Piers Morgan will surface tonight on Fox News

“BREAKING NEWS,” the former CNN host tweeted, “tonight, I make my first ever appearance on Fox News prime time… see you later Sean Hannity.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus to be honored with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy

She”ll pick up the award, which has previously gone to Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Betty white, at the 2014 Britannia Awards.

“Bob”s Burgers” gets a porn parody

Watch “Bob”s Boners.”

Jimmy Fallon spent Sunday shooting “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld

Check out a picture from their shoot.

Colbie Caillat sings “Smelly Cat” at “Friends”” Central Perk

Watch her version of the Phoebe Buffay classic.

Foo Fighters to take over Letterman next week

Dave Grohl and his band will perform five times on “The Late Show” Monday through Friday, with a special guest joining in each night.

“Buffy”s” Nicholas Brendon to guest on “Faking It”

He”ll appear in the Season 2 finale in a potentially recurring role.

See “Dexter”s” Michael C. Hall as “Hedwig”

Hall is succeeding Neil Patrick Harris and Andrew Rannells on “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” starting Oct. 16.