Two acts confirmed for 2013 Coachella

Perhaps without the festival’s explicit knowledge, two artists have confirmed their booking at the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Paul Kalkbrenner told Pure Volume in an interview that, “I will be at Coachella next year and I”m looking forward to that because I”ve never been there.”

Another dance artist, Kill the Noise, is also skedded to drop in at the California event. ”The record comes out this Tuesday and then I”ll have maybe a week of feeling good about myself and then will get back to work and try to figure out what we”re going to do for Coachella,” mastermind Jake Stanszak told Billboard a week ago. His album “Black Magic” dropped this week.

Coachella is scheduled to take over two weekends again in Indio, on April 12-14 and April 19-21. Radiohead, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, the Black Keys and Pulp headlined the 2012 fest; maybe Thom Yorke’s other band Atoms for Peace could be headed to the 2013 lineup?