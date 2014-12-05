“Two and a Half Men” exiting with a 1-hour series finale, “Odd Couple” gets post-“Big Bang” slot

“Two and a Half Men” will wrap up its 12-season run on Feb. 19, following the premiere of Matthew Perry”s “The Odd Couple” (which will air after “The Big Bang Theory”). As a result, “Mom” is moving an hour later to the 9:30 slot, where it”ll follow “Big Bang Theory” reruns.