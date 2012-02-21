Captain America marches into battle in new ‘Avengers’ images

02.21.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) are clearly set for their big-screen slo-mo moment in one of two new “Avengers” images, while in the other Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets to stand around looking pretty while looking at a computer screen.

Are you excited yet? I know I am.

So what’s next? Nick Fury gazing off serenely into the middle distance? Bruce Banner handling a test tube? Tony Stark polishing his Iron Man suit to a mirrored gloss? I find myself positively bursting with enthusiasm at the prospects…so much so that I’m afraid I can’t take much more before my body explodes into a million golden, blinding beams of joyful light.

For the love of god, Marvel, go easy on us! I don’t know about you guys, but I’m gonna need a couple long days of rest and relaxation to recuperate from the sight of the deliriously explosive action contained in these photos.

Check out the images below,,,if you can handle them, that is.

 “The Avengers” hits theaters on May 4th.

