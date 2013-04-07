Two new ‘Hangover Part 3’ posters put the focus on Ken Jeong and John Goodman

#Zach Galifianakis #John Goodman
04.07.13 5 years ago

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s Ken Jeong’s Mr. Chow in a brand-new poster for “The Hangover Part III.”

The obnoxious gangster parachutes into Sin City in one of two new one-sheets for the comedy threequel, while in the other John Goodman’s unnamed antagonist menaces Zach Galifianakis in a milieu straight out of Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.”

Check out both new posters below and let us know what you think. You can also watch the official trailer here.

“The Hangover Part III” hits theaters on May 24.

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis#John Goodman
TAGSJOHN GOODMANken jeongmr chowThe Hangover 3 posterThe Hangover Part 3The Hangover Part 3 posterTHE HANGOVER PART IIIZach Galifianakis

