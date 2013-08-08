Two ‘Paranormal Activity’ films hitting theaters in 2014

Horror fans can expect a double-dose of “Paranormal Activity” in 2014.

The newly titled spin-off film “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” has been moved from this October to January 3, 2014, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, the latest sequel in the franchise, “Paranormal Activity 5,” will open on October 24, 2014, just in time for Halloween (as the previous films were).

Series creator Oren Peli is returning to produce the fifth film, along with star Katie Featherston.

“The Marked Ones” is the previously mentioned spin-off aimed at primarily Latino audiences, which was hinted at in “Paranormal Activity 4.” Series screenwriter Christopher Landon directed the film, which was originally intended for release this October 25.