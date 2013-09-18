Two shuffled dates mean Pixar will go two full years between theatrical releases

Twenty-four solid months without a single Pixar film in theaters seems almost unthinkable.
At D23 Expo recently, Disney seemed like everything was full speed ahead on the Pixar slate, and they announced that “The Good Dinosaur” was set for release on May 30, 2014, with the highly-anticipated sequel “Finding Dory” set for November 25, 2015.
They still have a film set for November 25, 2015, but now it’s “The Good Dinosaur,” and unless something radical happens, that means “Inside Out” is the next movie the studio is releasing, and that comes a full two years after the release of “Monsters University.” While Disney has plenty of major content brands under the larger umbrella of Disney these days, and they seem to be gearing up for something like nine Marvel movies a year, two years without a Pixar film sounds like a genuine crisis for the studio.
One thing that distinguishes Pixar’s output is that they have always been willing to toss everything they’ve done on a movie out the window if they think it’s not working. “Ratatouille” wouldn’t be the movie it is now if they hadn’t gutted it and brought Brad Bird in to rebuild the entire thing, and without that fearlessness, “Toy Story 2” wouldn’t be the heartbreaker that it is. But over the last few years, that’s starting to become the story about them above and beyond anything else. Brenda Chapman’s firing on “Brave” put an ugly spotlight on the notion of Pixar as a boy’s club, and “The Good Dinosaur” is moving because Bob Peterson has been removed as director. While Peterson is still at Pixar and the company has sung his praises anytime they’ve mentioned the creative shuffle, Chapman left for DreamWorks Animation, and she’s been a lot more vocal about what she sees as a stifling atmosphere thanks to the micromanagement of John Lasseter.
Considering how recent the decision to replace Peterson was, it seems bold that Pixar is already announcing a new release date for the film, and they must be optimistic that they can get the film solved in the right way by that point. And maybe them moving “The Good Dinosaur” out of the summer of next year clears the way for them to shift “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” from spring, where it feels like they might be leaving money on the table, to a prime July 4 weekend slot. Disney has to have something in the summer schedule that looks like a behemoth, and those hopes were pinned on Pixar for next year. I get that every studio wants to make the spring blockbusters happen, but it’s a gamble, and based on what I saw of the film recently, they appear to have a real crowd-pleaser on their hands with “The Winter Soldier,” so why not give it the best possible date?
It’s strange to see Pixar seem so vulnerable lately, because there was a good solid decade where they seemed like they were incapable of doing anything wrong. Now that they’ve started making sequels to their films, many of which were not being asked for by the audience. I think “Cars 2” was one of the first moments Pixar started to feel like a company just as capable of bad choices as any other, and these date shuffles make them look like a company that is genuinely struggling.
I still wouldn’t bet against them, but it’s definitely a shock to see them sit two full years out as a company.
“Inside Out” arrives in theaters June 19, 2015.
i’m very curious to hear the whole story behind the Brenda Chapman situation. Because I don’t have a problem with her being fired off her own movie if she wasn’t delivering (if that was the reason). But I DO have a problem with the fact that she was apparently the only high-level female filmmaker they had in the entire company. It sounds like something an ignorant CEO would say — “Well, we tried one woman in the role, she didn’t work out, so now it’s back to men.” (And it was serious weak sauce to have had the female producer of Brave do a bunch of press for the film — that being the first and only time, as far as I can recall, that the producer of a Pixar film did any press at all.)
On the creative side, what I’m hoping is that Pixar is looking in the rearview mirror, seeing Monsters University and Cars 2, and realizing that they need to get their shit together before they turn into a clone of Dreamworks Animation. If we have to wait a couple years for them to get back on track, so be it.
I’d rather wait for a great movie than see something thrown together. I thought Cars 2 was entertaining, but definitely the weakest of the Pixar films. Monsters University was extremely good and surprisingly risk taking with the ending, but not at the masterpiece level of the Toy Story sequels.
Plus, there’s still no sign of the one Pixar sequel (apart from the Toy Story films) that anyone actually wants.
If/when we finally get it, Mr. & Mrs. Incredible will fight their greatest enemy — OLD AGE.
Which begs the question: Is anyone “highly anticipating” Finding Dory? Really?
“Nemo” was cute, but hardly in need of any sequel, let alone one with as unoriginal a title as “Finding Dory.”
Say what you will about an Incredibles sequel, but that seems rich with possibilities. But a retread of finding a missing fish seems… Well, fishy.
I don’t think “Finding Dory” is to be taken quite that literally. As far as I know it’s about discovering her family and where she comes from, a more figurative version of “finding herself.”
Now it’s confirmed that Pixar are NOT releasing a film in 2014, that just leaves a big question. Who do you think will win the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the 87th Academy Awards?
It’s probably the smart move – there’s too many big budget films coming out in that timeframe, some simply won’t be able to make enough money to cover their costs.
It seems like the grand underlying mythology of Pixar is being still being mapped. I always feel that everything I see in their movies has a double meaning and that there are continuing threads knitting together each one of their movies. The directors that are being removed perhaps aren’t taking well to the changes and alterations in this tapestry. I think Pixar should be a hive mind and should never compromise their grand vision. I don’t view those directors as fired, I see them as having served their purpose. I see Pixar as far above and beyond all other CG animation studios. They need two years to refine their legacy projects? Let them have it.
Write a comment…It seems like the grand underlying mythology of Pixar is being still being mapped. I always feel that everything I see in their movies has a double meaning and that there are continuing threads knitting together each one of their movies. The directors that are being removed perhaps aren’t taking well to the changes and alterations in this tapestry. I think Pixar should be a hive mind and should never compromise their grand vision. I don’t view those directors as fired, I see them as having served their purpose. I see Pixar as far above and beyond all other CG animation studios. They need two years to refine their legacy projects? Let them have it.
The way this is being discussed in various outlets is bothersome to me. I think we can all agree how nonsensical it can be when a production starts with a title and a release date.
This is mostly coming from a place of earned trust but I personally take this as a sign that their creative process is thriving and and that their standards are intact. I’d rather have it this way than whatever reassurance an assembly line delivery of content gives.