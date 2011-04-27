Watch: MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ loses control in sexy new scene

We showed you the trailer last month, but now check out this clip from MTV’s upcoming TV series remake of the Michael J. Fox comedy from 1985.

What starts out as an innocent teenage lust encounter, complete with a sexy-sounding cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight,” turns into a hairy situation as Scott (Tyler Posey) gets too aroused and transforms into the titular beast, scaring the pants off his potential love interest.

This looks to be significantly darker than the ’80s original, its Jason Bateman-starring sequel or its short-lived animated spin-off. And, inevitable “Twilight” comparisons aside, MTV seems to have found a good balance between melodrama and legit scariness.

The show also stars Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin, and premieres on MTV June 5 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Here’s another quick teaser: