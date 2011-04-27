Watch: MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ loses control in sexy new scene

04.27.11 7 years ago

We showed you the trailer last month, but now check out this clip from MTV’s upcoming TV series remake of the Michael J. Fox comedy from 1985.

What starts out as an innocent teenage lust encounter, complete with a sexy-sounding cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight,” turns into a hairy situation as Scott (Tyler Posey) gets too aroused and transforms into the titular beast, scaring the pants off his potential love interest.

This looks to be significantly darker than the ’80s original, its Jason Bateman-starring sequel or its short-lived animated spin-off. And, inevitable “Twilight” comparisons aside, MTV seems to have found a good balance between melodrama and legit scariness.

The show also stars Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin, and premieres on MTV June 5 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Here’s another quick teaser:

 

Around The Web

TAGSTEEN WOLFTyler Posey

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP