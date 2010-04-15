Type O Negative singer Peter Steele dies at 48

Peter Steele, the singer and bassist for heavy metal band Type O Negative, reportedly died last night (April 14). He was 48.

“It’s with great sadness that we give our condolences to the family and friends of Peter Steele,” a statement from the band’s label SPV/Steamhammer Records read. “He died on April 14th, 2010. With his bands Carnivore and Type O Negative he achieved cult status and was loved by fans around the world. … The world has lost a charismatic frontman and a very talented person. Our condolences go to Peter’s family, friends and the members of his bands.”

The band’s manager told CBS News that Steele apparently suffered a heart attack.

At 6’7″, with aggressive style and look, Steele was a perfect fit for Type O and former band Carnivore.

Type O’s last album was “Dead Again,” released in 2007.

