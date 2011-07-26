U2 and Pearl Jam docs will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

07.26.11 7 years ago

Both U2 and Pearl Jam will have a strong presence at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall.
Davis Guggenheim”s “From The Sky Down,” which revisits the creation of U2″s 1991 seminal album, “Achtung Baby,” will open the festival on Sept. 8, according to the New York Times. The film will include both archival footage and fresh interviews as it examines the album”s legacy.

Cameron Crowe”s two-hour documentary spanning Pearl Jam”s career, “Pearl Jam Twenty,” will premiere at TIFF two days later on Sept. 10. The Oscar-winning director and journalist has followed the band since its inception; he draws upon more than 1,200 hours of old footage from before the band”s formation, as well as new interviews, to weave together Pearl Jam”s journey from obscurity to superstardom.

“Pearl Jam Twenty” will then have a special one-night only theater premiere  at select venues Sept. 20, before starting a wider, one-week theatrical run starting Sept. 23.

â€¨”PJ20″s”  television debut will be Oct. 21 on PBS”s “American Masters” series as part of the PBS Arts Fall Festival. Columbia Records will release an accompanying soundtrack on Sept. 20. An accompanying book, compiled and written by Jonathan Cohen and Mark Wilkerson comes out Sept. 13.

TIFF likes its music films: last year’s Bruce Springsteen documentary, “The Promise,” debuted at the festival.

Watch a trailer for the movie that includes an awkward interview between Eddie Vedder and David Lynch.

 

Pearl Jam Twenty from Pearl Jam on Vimeo.

