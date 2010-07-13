U2 announces rescheduled North American tour dates for 2011

On the eve of its European leg kick-off, U2 has rescheduled its previously canceled U.S. 360° Tour dates for 2011.

The Irish rockers head to Denver on May 21 and remains in the country through at least July 23 in Minneapolis. Each of the 16 stops will be at the same venues Live Nation originally plotted prior to Bono”s back injury that kept them from the road this summer.

Bono had emergency spinal cord surgery in the middle of May after sustaining an injury in preparation for the tour. He has spent these months recovering; U2 will kick of the international tour on Aug. 6 in Turin, Italy, on schedule.

More than 1 million tickets had been sold for the tour prior to Bono”s injury. Tickets back up for sale via Live Nation

“We’re delighted the dates are rescheduled and in all the same venues we originally planned to play,” U2’s manager Paul McGuinness said in a statement posted on the band”s website . “It hasn’t been easy to accomplish this, and I’d like to thank the managers of the many venues and sports teams across North America and Live Nation Global Touring for their help and cooperation in making this complex new plan possible. Above all we want to thank the U2 fans for bearing with us. They’re the best and the band wants to get back to where they belong, surrounded by their audience.”

No word yet if U2 will perform at the 2011 Glastonbury music fest, which it was pegged to headline at this year.

Here are U2″s rescheduled North American 360 Tour dates:

May 21: Denver, Col. (Invesco Field, formerly June 12/10)

May 24: Salt Lake City, Utah (Rice Eccles Stadium, formerly June 3/10)

June 1: Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium, formerly June 23/10)

June 4: Seattle, Wash. (Qwest Field, formerly June 20/10)

June 7: Oakland, Calif. (McAfee Coliseum, formerly June 16/10)

June 17: Anaheim, Calif. (Angels Stadium, formerly June 6/10)

June 18: Anaheim, Calif. (Angels Stadium, formerly June 7/10)

June 26: East Lansing, Mich. (Spartan Stadium at MSU, formerly June 30/10)

June 29: Miami, Fla. (Sun Life Stadium, formerly July 9/10) *previously Dolphin Stadium

July 5: Chicago, Ill. (Soldier Field, formerly July 6/10)

July 8: Montreal, Quebec (Hippodrome, formerly July 16/10)

July 9: Montreal, Quebec (Hippodrome, formerly July 17/10)

July 11: Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre, formerly July 3/10)

July 14: Philadelphia, Pa. (Lincoln Financial Field, formerly July 12/10)

July 20: East Rutherford, N.J. (New Meadowlands Stadium, formerly July 19/10)

July 23: Minneapolis, Minn. (TCF Bank Stadium, formerly June 27/10)