U2 feels a creative spurt coming on: band has three new albums planned

Bono”s recent back troubles seem to have ignited a fire under U2. The band”s frontman tells Rolling Stone that fans can expect three new albums from Irish quartet, in addition to Bono and U2 guitarist The Edge”s score for the “Spider-Man,” musical, “Turn off the Dark,” opening on Broadway in December.

Coming down the pike are “Songs of Ascent,” which is composed of tracks cut at the same time as the band”s last studio album, “No Line on the Horizon.” The group is also working on a rock album and a club album.

So when can fans expect this bounty? Bono tells the magazine to expect a new release-its unclear which one-by the time the foursome returns to the U.S. next summer to make up the 20 or so dates postponed after Bono hurt his back and required surgery earlier this year.



