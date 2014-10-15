U2 takes questions on Benedict Cumberbatch, is sorry-not-sorry about that free album

#iTunes #Bono #U2 #Apple
10.15.14 4 years ago

U2's “Songs of Innocence” was released for free to all iTunes and Apple device users last month, but the band is still in promotion mode, for the physical release of that set to stores this week.

So the rock band has dropped a new music video, for “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone),” posted below.

If you've seen the television ads for Apple recently, then you pretty much get the gist: it looks like the 4-piece, in a white space, with some fun colors.

The group also participated in a Facebook Q&A, using filmed responses to readers' real questions (or we assume they're real, based on the loosened grasp on grammar and spelling). One user asked, “Can you please never release an album on iTunes that automatically downloads to peoples [sic] playlists ever again? It's really rude.”

Bono replied, “Oops. I'm sorry about that. I had this beautiful idea and we got carried away with ourselves. Artists are prone to that kind of thing. Drop of megalomania, touch of generosity, dash of self-promotion, and deep fear that these songs that we poured our life into over the last few years mightn't be heard. There's a lot of noise out there. I guess we got a little noisy ourselves to get through it.”

Artists will be artists, with their beautiful things.

Other questions included why Larry Mullen doesn't have a “cool” name like Bono and The Edge, and what did the band think about the Benedict Cumberbatch photobomb from the 2014 Oscars red carpet?

“I loved it, I wish Benedict played basketball,” The Edge said. “The height he achieved… it was exactly the sort of thing that should be done in those sort of occasions that are taking themselves so seriously. The Oscars [are] very serious.”

“Songs of Innocence” will head to retailers with four additional new songs on it, plus 6 acoustic versions of songs already on there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes#Bono#U2#Apple
TAGSAPPLEBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBONOfree albumITUNESsongs of innocenceTHE EDGEthe miracle of joey ramoneU2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP