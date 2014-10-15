U2 takes questions on Benedict Cumberbatch, is sorry-not-sorry about that free album

U2's “Songs of Innocence” was released for free to all iTunes and Apple device users last month, but the band is still in promotion mode, for the physical release of that set to stores this week.

So the rock band has dropped a new music video, for “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone),” posted below.

If you've seen the television ads for Apple recently, then you pretty much get the gist: it looks like the 4-piece, in a white space, with some fun colors.

The group also participated in a Facebook Q&A, using filmed responses to readers' real questions (or we assume they're real, based on the loosened grasp on grammar and spelling). One user asked, “Can you please never release an album on iTunes that automatically downloads to peoples [sic] playlists ever again? It's really rude.”

Bono replied, “Oops. I'm sorry about that. I had this beautiful idea and we got carried away with ourselves. Artists are prone to that kind of thing. Drop of megalomania, touch of generosity, dash of self-promotion, and deep fear that these songs that we poured our life into over the last few years mightn't be heard. There's a lot of noise out there. I guess we got a little noisy ourselves to get through it.”

Artists will be artists, with their beautiful things.

Other questions included why Larry Mullen doesn't have a “cool” name like Bono and The Edge, and what did the band think about the Benedict Cumberbatch photobomb from the 2014 Oscars red carpet?

“I loved it, I wish Benedict played basketball,” The Edge said. “The height he achieved… it was exactly the sort of thing that should be done in those sort of occasions that are taking themselves so seriously. The Oscars [are] very serious.”

“Songs of Innocence” will head to retailers with four additional new songs on it, plus 6 acoustic versions of songs already on there.