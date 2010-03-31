U2 Rose Bowl concert heads to DVD

On June 3, U2 will not only be kicking-off their tour, but will also be celebrating the release of yet another concert DVD, “U2360 At The Rose Bowl.”

As the title indicates, the footage was culled from the famed Irish band’s 2009 Rose Bowl performance, on Oct. 25 last year. If it sounds familiar, that’s because there was a big to-do over the exact same show being “broadcasted” simultaneously on YouTube, real time. Around 97,000 fans were able to see the band live onsite, and an additional 10 million-plus viewers saw it on the video website in the week that followed.

The 27-camera affair was shot with Tom Krueger at the helm, capturing the band’s “360” stage setup, where the set turned so that fans can see action from all angles. It will be the first concert vid for the band to be released on Blu-ray.



Watch a trailer for it here.

“The deluxe formats and the Blu-ray will feature a new documentary called Squaring the Circle: Creating U2360° with new interviews from U2, Paul McGuinness and the team behind the touring production,” a statement reads.Tracklist below.

The Fray, Lenny Kravitz and Interpol have been tapped to open during this 2010 summer stint, a reprise of the band’s 360 tour last year. Things kick off at Salt Lake City June 3 and run through October. Check out all dates via the U2 website.

Tracklisting: Get On Your Boots, Magnificent, Mysterious Ways, Beautiful Day, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of, No Line On The Horizon, Elevation, In A Little While, Unknown Caller, Until the End of the World, The Unforgettable Fire, City of Blinding Lights, Vertigo, I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight, Sunday Bloody Sunday, MLK, Walk On, One, Where The Streets Have No Name, Ultra Violet (Light My Way), With Or Without You, Moment Of Surrender.