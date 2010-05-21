U2’s Bono undergoes emergency surgery

U2 frontman Bono is undergoing emergency surgery after injuring his back preparing for the band’s tour this summer.

According to a report from Reuters, the 50-year-old singer has been admitted to a hospital in Munich, for neurosurgery. The next leg of U2’s 360 tour is supposed to kick off on June 3 in Salt Lake City.

“Bono will spend the next few days there, before returning home to recuperate. Once his condition has been assessed further, a statement will be made regarding the impact on forthcoming tour dates,” a spokesperson said.

It’s unknown at this time if the surgery or the injury will disrupt the band’s summer touring plans, which are running through August.