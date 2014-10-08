U2 scourge continues, infects ‘The Walking Dead’ season 5 trailers

10.08.14

No one ever realizes they're living in the end times until it's too late. It's not like you wake up one day and suddenly everything has gone to hell and the world is unrecognizable. It creeps in slowly, like a frog in boiling water. Insidious. 

But today is the day. The call to action is now. This U2 scourge must be stopped. It was all fine and good when they were putting out music. It was a canary in a coal mine when Bono literally morphed into hipster Guy Fieri…because nothing good ever came from a man with that aesthetic. But we did not heed the warning signs.

There was one final chance at redemption. We could've stopped this madness when U2 invaded our lives via their forced iTunes album download. But when we tolerated that, they knew it was time to strike. U2 has infested “The Walking Dead” season 5 trailers. And it's our fault America. 

We let this happen.

Behold the fruits of our apathy, and weep.

