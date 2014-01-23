U2 to debut new song ‘Invisible’ during Super Bowl commercial

If you”re not a football fan, there”s another reason to tune into the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. U2 will premiere its new song “Invisible” in a commercial with partners (RED) and Bank of America, then release it as a free download on iTunes for 24 hours following the broadcast.

For each download of the song, Bank of America will donate $1 to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (up to $2 million). Bono co-founded the international charity (RED) in 2006 to fight the mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

U2 recently told HitFix that it”s focused on its new album , rumored to come out this spring, after finishing “Ordinary Love” for the biopic “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” The track won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and is nominated for an Oscar in the same category. The new set will be U2″s first since 2009’s “No Line on the Horizon” and will feature Danger Mouse as its producer.

The legendary rockers will be Jimmy Fallon’s first musical guest when he debuts as host of the “The Tonight Show” on Feb. 17.