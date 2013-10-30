U2 to release two new songs as part of Record Store Day Black Friday

10.30.13 5 years ago

There are two more reasons to spend Black Friday at your local record store: U2 will release a 10″ record with new song “Ordinary Love” and a new version of its track “Breathe,” which was originally released on the band’s 2009 album “No Line On The Horizon.” 

The “Ordinary Love”/”Breathe” 10″ pressing is exclusive to Record Store Day’s event on Nov. 29 and will be limited to 10,000 copies. Check out Record Store Day’s website for more details.

Both tracks will be featured in the film “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom,” which also comes out on Black Friday. You can hear a snippet of “Ordinary Love” at the end of the trailer below.

The band is friends with the South African anti-apartheid activist and U2 explains on its website how it got involved with the film.

