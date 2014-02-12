U2 will perform Oscar-nominated ‘Ordinary Love’ at Academy Awards

After making their mark at the Golden Globes and appearing in a buzzed-about Super Bowl spot, U2 are heading to the Oscars.
The group will perform their Oscar-nominated song “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” on the telecast.
It will be the song’s very first live performance.
U2 picked up a Golden Globe award for the song, and will face stiff competition at the Oscars, where the three other nominated songs are “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “The Moon Song” from “Her.”
The Irish group was previously nominated in 2002 for “The Hands That Built America” from Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York.”
Their most recent album, “No Line on the Horizon,” was released in 2009, but will soon release a new album, produced by Danger Mouse.
The Oscars, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, air on Sunday, March 2 on ABC.
The rest of the nominees better get to perform their songs too. Giving one of the songs out of the four shows preferential treatment that I don’t think reflects well on the Academy.
Pharrell Williams (Happy) and Idina Menzel (Let It Go) have already been confirmed as performers at the ceremony. As far as I know, Karen O (The Moon Song) is the only nominee who has not yet been confirmed, but I fully expect that she will also be invited to perform once her representation and the Oscar producers work out the necessary terms.
they’ve already announces Idina Menzel will be performing “Let it Go” at the awards ceremony. They likely havent worked out a deal with the performers of the other two songs yet, so they wont make an announcement until it is official.
Jared K is correct: Idina Menzel has already been announced to be performing “Let It Go”, and Pharrell Williams was announced to be performing “Happy” (he was actually the first one officially announced to perform on the telecast). I’m sure Karen O will be announced soon enough.
I missed those announcements. Weird that they aren’t putting them all in one press release once they’ve secured all the songs.
They are just spacing out the announcements to get the most PR mileage out of each. I’m positive it’s just a matter of time before Karen O. is announced. This will be cool, with all the nominated songs performed live ib the Oscars by their original performers and/or composers.