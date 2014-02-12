U2 will perform Oscar-nominated ‘Ordinary Love’ at Academy Awards

02.12.14

After making their mark at the Golden Globes and appearing in a buzzed-about Super Bowl spot, U2 are heading to the Oscars.

The group will perform their Oscar-nominated song “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” on the telecast.

It will be the song’s very first live performance.

U2 picked up a Golden Globe award for the song, and will face stiff competition at the Oscars, where the three other nominated songs are “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “The Moon Song” from “Her.”

The Irish group was previously nominated in 2002 for “The Hands That Built America” from Martin Scorsese’s  “Gangs of New York.” 

Their most recent album, “No Line on the Horizon,” was released in 2009, but will soon release a new album, produced by Danger Mouse.

The Oscars, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, air on Sunday, March 2 on ABC.

