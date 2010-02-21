‘Ugly Betty’ scene-stealer picks NBC’s ‘Love Bites’

One of the pilot season’s most wanted actresses may be off the market.

Becki Newton has landed a role on NBC’s dramedy pilot “Love Bites,” from “Sex and the City” veteran Cindy Chupack.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the “Ugly Betty” co-star had received a whopping 11 pilot offers before settling on “Love Bites.”

But there’s a catch. Newton may not actually be off the market at all, at least not entirely.

“Love Bites” is actually an anthology pilot, with each episode showing three different (but very slightly connected) modern takes on love and sex and relationships. Newton’s role — Annie, a social worker and virgin — would presumably only be in the first episode. That could, in theory, mean that Newton is also available for a second pilot this spring. In theory.

Newton is completing a four-season run as scene-stealing Amanda on ABC’s “Ugly Betty.” Before that role, she was a busy TV guest star, appearing on episodes of shows including “Cold Case,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Charmed.”