UK box office for ‘Tintin’ tells an uncertain tale

Box-office analysis is a funny old business, one I find simultaneously fascinating and alienating: the line between success and failure can be as subjective as it is fine. Which is why it’s with some interest that I’ve been following the reports on the opening numbers for “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” in its first week of UK release: what initially appears to be good news turns out to have rather more mixed signals.
On the one hand, as The Guardian’s Charles Gant (the go-to guy for British box-office reporting, for those interested) tells it, the film’s a hit. Topping the charts with a first-week total of approximately $10.8 million (hey, we’re a small country), it’s enjoyed the biggest opening of any animated film this year. However, as Gant explains, when you factor in the money it made in previews, the film is actually tracking behind January opener “Tangled,” with the end of the UK half-term school vacation promising something of a drop-off. In other words: sure, it’s a hit. But it looks unlikely to be a phenomenon on the scale of Spielberg’s Spielbiggest.
So, why am I telling you this? Well, it does make me wonder what lies ahead for its US release in December. It’s an unusual occurrence for a blockbuster of this magnitude to give British audiences such a head start on America, and not an accidental one: with Tintin a far more familiar cultural icon in Europe than across the pond, Paramount was presumably counting on breathless advance buzz to butter up American audiences sceptical of a knickerbocker-clad Belgian boy detective. (Actually, when you put it like that, we should all be sceptical, but I digress.)
To a large extent, it’s worked: the reaction from audiences and critics (myself included) has been mostly warm. (I must, however, take a moment to mention The Guardian’s bizarre editorial vendetta against the film: in the past few weeks, they’ve run no fewer than three op-eds crucifying Steven Spielberg’s interpretation of the comic books, to go with two separate but equally negative reviews from their in-house critics. Batfans have nothing on the Tintin-heads, it seems.)
Still, the question remains: if the film isn’t a mega-hit closer to its cultural roots, will unfamiliar American audiences be any more enthusiastic? Does this merely prove that Tintin is an antiquated figure to kids in any part of the world? None of this math-talk should make much of a difference to the film’s awards hopes in the Best Animated Feature category (where its own medium remains its chief challenge), but if it’s to have any chance of crossing over to Best Picture territory — an outside possibility than some pundits have been mooting in the past few weeks — it’ll need to be more than a qualified success. For now, I’m intrigued.
I don’t get the vitriolic hatred from The Guardian. Even after all negative reviews, they had another article questioning if Spielberg has “lost it.” It’s funny, even another site noticed this Guy:
Apparently it had one of the biggest weeks ever in France, so there’s that. I think it’ll be fine in the US especially with the name pedigree and the reviews.
Yes, a lot of blogger folk here have noticed THe Guardian issue. It’s been quite a Twitter talking point.
I think the film is going to go over like gangbusters stateside. The only thing that could sink the US box office returns would be bad reviews and bad word of mouth. That doesn’t seem likely. I actually think the film will benefit from US audiences being unfamiliar with the source material. It’s not going to find the skepticism it’s finding from more critical corners in the UK (and I assume will in the rest of Europe). Spielberg’s name carries the kind of sparkle few names do with American audienes, directors anyway. An animated film during the holidays by Speilberg that gets good to great reviews? This strikes me as a slam dunk, can’t miss with the US box office.
The only caveat I’ll say to this is if the story itself is so left of center, say, like Coraline, then maybe it won’t be a mega it. I’m saying that because I’m utterly unfamiliar wih the source material.
I’m just back from watching Tintin in a packed theater, and I am impressed. Even though I am European, I never cared much about the Tintin stories. However, this movie provides a great adventure story with little in cultural distance that could alienate the American audience, from my point of view. It is technically impressive and a wonderful use of 3D, as far as I am concerned. I don’t see it as a Best Picture player (it shares its DNA mostly with Indiana Jones, after all), but I would be very surprised if American audiences don’t fall in love with Andy Serkis’ Captain Haddock. This one comes strongly recommended. Don’t let the Chipmunks (what an awful experience even the trailer was) sink it!
I’d still say that’s a strong start. The opening in France was huge. I imagine it should do good business in the US. Not amazing business, but good,
right? I don’t quite understand the fear that it’ll bomb in the US. It’s an animated Spielberg film during the holiday season. It’s not gonna crash & burn (I would think).
Nobody’s saying it’s going to bomb. Certainly not in this article.
Does the outstanding French opening merely prove that the love for Tintin is more mainland Europe than peripheries?
The fact that the film is opening an unprecedented two months after everywhere else (even Japan, which usually gets everything last) would suggest to me that the studio doesn’t have a whole lot of hope for it to be a big hit in North America. It ought to do decently well because of the Spielberg name attached to it, but there certainly won’t be that many who will go see it because it’s a Tintin movie. The holiday season will pad the box office, but even then I have a hard time imagining it making more than $100m domestically. I imagine the tally will skew similarly to The Smurfs, which made $140m domestically versus $410m internationally.
As for its performance in the UK, I think it’s a terrific start considering it’s not really a children’s movie, and that Tintin isn’t exactly in its glory days. It’s more of a movie for 25 year olds who fondly remember reading Tintin growing up than it is for kids, so I’m not sure the Tangled comparison is all that fair.. Plus, it only just opened, let’s see how it’s sea-legs are before we doom it.
“considering it’s not really a children’s movie”
How is it not a children’s movie? I can’t think of anything more family-friendly in months.
Family-friendly, yes, but it’s hardly a children’s movie the way Tangled in a children’s movie. I just don’t see enormous quantities of young children nagging their parents to go see Tintin the way they would’ve for something like Tangled. That’s not to say there aren’t any kids going to see it, I just think it’s unfair to think this would in any way have the same appeal to kids the way something cute and cuddly like Tangled does.
Here is all you need to know:
Tintin has the biggest animated opening of the year in UK. It is bigger than Kung Fu Panda 2. And it will play LONGER and will have better legs (and Spielberg always has great opening multiplayers) as it’s already showing a significantly higher monday gross. Keep in mind that kids will be out next week, too in most places in Europe.
Here’s where the insight begins though! Rango, which also a brand new property opened to roughly a quarter (1/4) of Tintin’s opening and STILL GROSSED over #120 domestically. Tintin practically already matched Rango’s total gross in UK already.
$220 million+ domestic should be practically a given for Tintin and by then it will be the highest grossing animated film of the year and higher than average DW/Pixar title.
Expect the sequel to be greenlit almost instantly.
And Guy, you are putting way too much stock on UK reception, which is actually pretty good. Guardian is actually paid to attack the man’s projects. It’s a true story.
“Guardian is actually paid to attack the man’s projects. It’s a true story.”
Nonsense. Just nonsense. And I never said the UK reception wasn’t good — I explicitly mention the warm critical and audience reaction.
“Nonsense. Just nonsense.”
So why all the negative comments from the Guardian?
“if the film isn’t a mega-hit closer to its cultural roots”
I think Tintin is more a Belgain and French icon than a British one. It’s doing absolutely incredible business in countries. I think it will follow suit in North America.
But from what I understand, the British are still far more familiar with Tintin than Americans are. I don’t know if there’s some kind of cultural relevance or merely a geographic advantage, but I think Guy had a fair point.
Tintin is far more known in the UK than in the US. You can debate the term ‘icon’ — though there is an entire shop in central London devoted to Tintin paraphernalia — but that statement is hardly arguable.
Guy, I’m coming to London at the weekend – where’s the Tintin shop???
On Floral Street in Covent Garden.
I’m 23 years-old and outside of a vague name recognition, I don’t have the slightest clue what Tintin is.
That being said, we’ve seen new/relatively unknown properties score a pretty good profit recently as long as the product is good, especially in the realm of animation.
Who knows, maybe Tintin will prove to be too European, too colorless for American audiences (I have no idea, haven’t seen it) but it should have a stranglehold on the family market for a good 4-5 weeks it seems. I predict a decent opening and a healthy, 75-80% holds for the next few weeks into January.
On a side note, love seeing the odd disparities in language. “sceptical”…I assume that’s a UK thing, Guy?
Yes, it is. I keep forgetting about that one. With respect, it looks so ugly with a ‘k’.
Don’t worry, Guy, I’m an American and I think “skeptical” looks horrid as well.