UK poster for ‘Shame’ puts its two stars on an equal footing

The collected press on Steve McQueen’s “Shame” thus far has presented the film very much as The Michael Fassbender Show — understandable, given that his superb performance in it represents the creative peak of a breakout year for the actor. Still, I do feel for Carey Mulligan, whose similarly startling work in what is arguably a co-lead role also marks exciting (I’d say career-best) new territory for a rising star, but has been somewhat sidelined in the conversation around the film.
The film’s new UK poster, however, puts that to rights: each actor is given precisely half the available space, selling it very much as a two-hander. It’s an elegant if not terribly inventive design, but I find it interesting in that it’s the first poster for the film to place the emphasis squarely on its stars — previous designs for the marketing challenge of a movie have skewed distinctly more oblique and theme-oriented.
I found the stark US poster, filled with sight of Fassbender’s desolate unmade bed, more inventive and evocative — hinting at the film’s sexual preoccupations without eroticizing it in any way, it’s one of my favorite one-sheets of 2011. (By contrast, the stereotypically racy French poster appears to pitch the film as an arty sex comedy.) UK distributor Momentum went in an almost wilfully obscure direction with an early, limited-edition quad made up of an unadorned reflective surface, seemingly inviting potential viewers to recognize the film’s title in themselves; they’ve obviously pulled back considerably for the second design, but it’ll surely reap greater commercial rewards.
Here’s the UK poster, followed by the tonally-opposed US one. (I could only find a sufficiently large image of the teaser, but give or take credits and quotes, the designs are the same.) Tell us which you prefer.
Well, let’s be fair. The Searchlight one is just a TEASER…it’s not the final poster…
I couldn’t find an image large enough to use in the post, so I used the teaser, but isn’t this near-identical one with full credits and MPAA rating a formal poster?
If Searchlight continues to advertise the film in this co-starring manner, I think Mulligan could find room in Best Supporting Actress without needing Fassbender to be nominated as well.
Guy: Is it official that they’re campaigning Mulligan as supporting?
Yes, they’ve announced that’s their intention. Which is fine. You could make a fair case either way, I think.
I understand your sentiments that Mulligan could be considered a co-lead in the film, but campaigning her in supporting is absolutely the right move, and in no way does it, in my opinion, misrepresent her role in the film.
Having seen the film, I prefer the UK poster. As far as supporting vs. lead for Mulligan goes, it’s too bad the discussion has to exist. She is a very supporting co-lead.
Just saw it. Mulligan is fantastic. Don’t know why people aren’t talking about her more. But it’s definitely a supporting role. She doesn’t have much arc; her role is to move Fassbender along his arc.
To be fair to Fassbender, I think another reason his name is bandied around lots more than Mulligan is because he’s been readily available for interviews and festival appearances from Venice onwards while Carey was busy with Gatsby… his name pops up daily on twitter from excited journalists who chat with him!
But seeing how low Oscar expectations were for both actors before August ’11, I’m really glad to see how close to the nomination shortlist they seem to get by the day. I hope both pull through and get nominated.
They just released a second trailer using Carey’s NY NY rendition and boy does that make a HUGE difference. As we all knew it would. Good trailer.
