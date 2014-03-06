UK Prime Minister Condemns Russia, Starts Twitter Meme

#Russia #Patrick Stewart
03.06.14

When UK Prime Minister David Cameron posted a photo of himself to Twitter, he didn't know what he'd accidentally begun. The tweet shows Cameron pensively staring into the distance while on the phone, saying he and President Barack Obama spoke and both condemn Russia's actions in the Ukraine.

Shortly after that, comedian and Twitter darling Rob Delaney weighed in, apologizing to both the President and the Prime Minister for his late arrival. Apparently his phone wasn't wanting to connect into the call.

But no International Summit conference call is complete without at least one knight on the conference call. Luckily Sir Patrick Stewart was available to jump on.

Of course, the indomitable Wil Wheaton had to make a fashionably late appearance too.

After that it was a free-for-all, with celebrities and citizens alike getting in on the conference call action. And thus, a meme was born. See some of the best responses after the jump!

