Ultra Music Festival lineup announced: David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5

The Ultra Music Festival not only expanded into a two-weekend festival — like Coachella — but has announced a mega-lineup of some of the biggest names in dance music. Leading the charge for the 15th annual bash is David Guetta, Deadmau5 and the last-ever performance from Swedish House Mafia.

Ultra runs March 15-17 (messing up all your SXSW plans) as well as over March 22-24 at Miami’s Bayfront Park. Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Avicii, Major Lazer, and “live” acts Hot Chip, Crystal Castles, Yeasayer, Knife Party, and Matt and Kim are also on hand, for both weekends.

“After an extremely successful 2012 edition of Ultra in Miami, and the continuous overwhelming demand by disappointed fans that were unable to attend because of the early sell-out, we’ve decided to do what Ultra has always consistently done throughout the years – pioneer and push the EDM movement forward,” said Ultra co-founder Russell Failbisch in October of the change.

Tickets are currently on sale via the Ultra Music Festival website.