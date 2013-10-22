Spotlight on Spiral! With the rest of the Uncanny X-Force in Madripoor, Spiral has devoted herself to finding new mutant Ginny. But is the cult Ginny belongs to more than meets the eye? Even six arms might not be enough to juggle all this trouble!
Uncanny X-Force #13
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.22.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With