Uncanny X-Force #13

and 10.22.13 5 years ago

Spotlight on Spiral! With the rest of the Uncanny X-Force in Madripoor, Spiral has devoted herself to finding new mutant Ginny. But is the cult Ginny belongs to more than meets the eye? Even six arms might not be enough to juggle all this trouble!

TAGSkris ankaMarvel Comicsphil brionessam humphriesUncanny XForceXForce

