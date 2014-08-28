‘Underworld’ is the latest franchise to get the reboot treatment

(CBR) Vampires and Lycans will wage ware once again in a reboot of the “Underworld” action horror franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter Lakeshore Entertainment hired Cory Goodman (“Priest,” “The Last Witch Hunter”) to write the script.

The series debuted in 2003 with director Len Wiseman”s Underworld, which introduced Kate Beckinsale as Selene, a vampire determined to take revenge on the Lycans that killed her family. It was followed by “Underworld: Evolution” in 2006, “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans” in 2009 and “Underworld: Awakening” in 2012.

The four films, which boasted a collective budget of $177 million, have grossed more than $458 million worldwide.