‘Underworld’s’ creator developing sci-fi thriller with ‘X2’ writer Zak Penn

(CBR) Len Wiseman, best known for the “Underworld” franchise and the “Total Recall” remake, is turning once again to science fiction and paranormal with Skydance Productions” “Black Chapter”.

According to Deadline, the film is set in a world where the FBI”s experiments into the potential of the human mind netted real results, as an agent enters a mysterious military program that cultivates mental abilities its participants, turning them into a new breed of super-spy.

Wiseman developed the original story with writer Zak Penn (“X2”, “The Incredible Hulk”), who went on to write the script.