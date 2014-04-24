‘Underworld’s’ creator developing sci-fi thriller with ‘X2’ writer Zak Penn

and 04.24.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Len Wiseman, best known for the “Underworld” franchise and the “Total Recall” remake, is turning once again to science fiction and paranormal with Skydance Productions” “Black Chapter”.

According to Deadline, the film is set in a world where the FBI”s experiments into the potential of the human mind netted real results, as an agent enters a mysterious military program that cultivates mental abilities its participants, turning them into a new breed of super-spy.

Wiseman developed the original story with writer Zak Penn (“X2”, “The Incredible Hulk”), who went on to write the script.

Around The Web

TAGSBlack ChapterLEN WISEMANSKYDANCE PRODUCTIONSZAK PENN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP