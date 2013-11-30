Universal is ‘heartbroken’ at ‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker’s death

Universal Pictures, the studio behind Paul Walker’s “Fast and Furious” franchise released a statement on Saturday (November 30) evening reacting to the 40-year-old actor’s death.

The statement reads: “All of us at Universal are heartbroken. Paul was truly one of the most beloved and respected members of our studio family for 14 years, and this loss is devastating to us, to everyone involved with the ‘Fast and Furious’ films, and to countless fans. We send our deepest and most sincere condolences to Paul’s family.”

In addition to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which is currently filming its seventh installment, Walker also worked with the studio on 2000’s “The Skulls.”

Walker was a passenger in a single-car accident on Saturday afternoon in Southern California. The driver in the car also lost his life.