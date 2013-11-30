Universal is ‘heartbroken’ at ‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker’s death

Universal Pictures, the studio behind Paul Walker’s “Fast and Furious” franchise released a statement on Saturday (November 30) evening reacting to the 40-year-old actor’s death.
The statement reads: “All of us at Universal are heartbroken. Paul was truly one of the most beloved and respected members of our studio family for 14 years, and this loss is devastating to us, to everyone involved with the ‘Fast and Furious’ films, and to countless fans. We send our deepest and most sincere condolences to Paul’s family.”
In addition to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which is currently filming its seventh installment, Walker also worked with the studio on 2000’s “The Skulls.”
Walker was a passenger in a single-car accident on Saturday afternoon in Southern California. The driver in the car also lost his life.
I assume they will dedicate Fast 7 in his memory?
Skip Martin – Pleasantville.
A real tragic loss . He was an allround decent dude with a great smile ,charisma ,tough mean looks and a wonderful persona.and his best was yet to come after the fast and furious mayhem
paul walker a truly great man an inspiration to us all.
A shocking news. RIP.
How are they going to finish the movie without Paul. Are they going to kill him off? Are they going to get a stunt double who looks like him? Or are they near end of filming and they leave his character off screen and say in the next one he died?
Anyway R.I.P Paul Walker
Universal is heartbroken? Gee, I wonder why? Couldn’t possibly have to do with $$ could it?